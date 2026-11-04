

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats took control of both houses of Congress in a dramatic win in the U.S. midterm elections, a result that could help the party take control of the Congress for the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency.



In what is seen as a Referendum on Trump's agenda and policies, Democrat candidates broke through in deep-red states.



With counting in progress, media outlets project Democrats to win up to 258 seats in the House of Representatives and 54 seats in the 100-member Senate.



The Republican party is estimated to win 177 seats in the 435-member House, and 44 seats in the Upper House.



NBC News estimate indicates Democrats will ultimately wind up with a 81-seat majority.



The Republican Party, which currently controls the two chambers of Congress - with 53 seats in the Senate and 219 seats in the House against 47 for Democrats in the Upper House and 214 in the Lower House, faced a set back as Democrats picked up a string of victories in Republican strongholds.



Voters in many deep-red states, including in Texas, Ohio, and Kansas, changed allegiance by voting against GOP candidates, election results indicate.



The midterm elections produced a series of historic wins, including the United States' first Muslim Senator, first openly gay male Senator, and first black woman Governor.



Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican nominee Mike Rogers in a key Senate race in Michigan, where outgoing Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed the Republican candidate ahead of the election.



In a speech claiming victory, El-Sayed said, 'You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates... Michigan, I cannot wait to serve you.'



Texas, Ohio, and Kansas elected a Democrat Senator after nearly a century.



The Democratic candidate flipped a Senate seat in reliably Republican South Carolina.



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