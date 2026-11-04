

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $191.6 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $230.9 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $362.8 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $2.062 billion from $2.001 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $191.6 Mln. vs. $230.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.062 Bln vs. $2.001 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.50 To $ 8.60 Full year revenue guidance: 4.4 % To 4.9 %



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