

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth moderated in September after rebounding in the previous month, flash data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production advanced an unadjusted 8.2 percent yearly in September, slower than the 8.8 percent surge a month ago. In July, production logged a growth of 4.7 percent.



The manufacture of transport equipment, computer, electronic and optical products, as well as electrical equipment products grew annually, while the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products dropped.



On a working-day-adjusted basis, the annual growth in industrial production also softened to 8.2 percent in September from 8.8 percent in the prior month.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose a seasonally-and-working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent in September versus a 1.1 percent rise in August.



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