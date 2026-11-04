Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Results; Provides Initial 2027 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026. Emerson also declared a 7% quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.595 per share of common stock payable December 10, 2026 to stockholders of record November 13, 2026.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2025 Q4 2026 Q4 Change

2025 2026 Change Underlying Orders2





14 %





9 % Net Sales

$4,855 $5,201 7 %

$18,016 $18,982 5 % Underlying Sales3





7 %





4 % Pretax Earnings

$760 $997



$2,905 $3,489

Margin

15.6 % 19.2 % 360 bps

16.1 % 18.4 % 230 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$1,333 $1,511



$4,975 $5,360

Margin

27.5 % 29.1 % 160 bps

27.6 % 28.2 % 60 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share

$1.07 $1.33 24 %

$3.99 $4.79 20 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.62 $1.86 15 %

$6.01 $6.59 10 % Operating Cash Flow

$1,011 $1,075 6 %

$3,676 $3,978 8 % Free Cash Flow

$843 $916 9 %

$3,245 $3,535 9 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson capped a strong 2026 with fourth quarter sales and profitability exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying orders were up 14%, supported by exceptional long-cycle project activity in our growth verticals. Demand was broad-based, with substantial growth across all business groups and regions."

Karsanbhai continued, "Emerson has a resilient portfolio with an unparalleled software-defined technology stack aligned with long-term secular trends. We have confidence in our 2027 plans given our robust backlog and favorable demand trends in our growth verticals."

2027 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2027 guidance framework, which assumes returning ~$3.8B through ~$2.5B of share repurchases and ~$1.3B of dividends.

Guidance figures are approximate. 2027 Q1 2027 Net Sales Growth ~5% ~5% Underlying Sales Growth ~5% ~5% Earnings Per Share $1.19 - $1.23 ~$5.70 Amortization of intangibles ~$0.35 ~$1.41 Restructuring and related costs ~$0.04 ~$0.14 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.58 - $1.62 ~$7.25 Operating Cash Flow

$4.3B - $4.4B Free Cash Flow

$3.8B - $3.9B Share Repurchase ~$1.5B ~$2.5B





1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and related costs and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, the mark-to-market adjustment on pension and other postretirement plans, discrete taxes, and certain gains, losses or impairments.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine, Middle East and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors: Media: Carl Schumacher Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen / Connor Murphy (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended

September 30,

Year Ended September

30,





2025

2026

2025

2026















Net sales $ 4,855

$ 5,201

$ 18,016

$ 18,982 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 2,335

2,461

8,497

8,854 SG&A expenses 1,330

1,393

5,103

5,296 Other deductions, net 338

274

1,274

1,009 Interest expense, net 92

76

237

334 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 760

997

2,905

3,489 Income taxes 152

253

690

796 Earnings from continuing operations 608

744

2,215

2,693 Discontinued operations, net of tax 1

-

8

- Net earnings 609

744

2,223

2,693 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries -

-

(47)

2 Net earnings common stockholders $ 609

$ 744

$ 2,270

$ 2,691















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 608

$ 744

$ 2,262

$ 2,691 Discontinued operations 1

-

8

- Net earnings common stockholders $ 609

$ 744

$ 2,270

$ 2,691















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 565.5

559.7

566.7

562.0















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.07

$ 1.33

$ 3.99

$ 4.79 Discontinued operations 0.01

-

0.01

- Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08

$ 1.33

$ 4.00

$ 4.79

































Quarter Ended

September 30,

Year Ended September

30,





2025

2026

2025

2026 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $ 208

$ 203

$ 884

$ 816 Restructuring costs 66

46

136

187 Other 64

25

254

6 Total $ 338

$ 274

$ 1,274

$ 1,009























Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Year Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 1,544

$ 1,806 Receivables, net 3,101

3,317 Inventories 2,213

2,432 Other current assets 1,725

1,962 Total current assets 8,583

9,517 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,871

2,859 Goodwill 18,193

18,104 Other intangible assets 9,458

8,442 Other 2,859

2,892 Total assets $ 41,964

$ 41,814







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current





maturities of long-term debt $ 4,797

$ 4,667 Accounts payable 1,384

1,698 Accrued expenses 3,616

3,753 Total current liabilities 9,797

10,118 Long-term debt 8,319

7,508 Other liabilities 3,550

3,432 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 20,282

20,740 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 16

16 Total equity 20,298

20,756 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,964

$ 41,814









Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)















Year Ended Sept 30,





2025

2026

Operating activities









Net earnings

$ 2,223

$ 2,693

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(8)

-

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,518

1,478

Stock compensation

263

237

Pension expense (income)

9

(25)

Pension funding

(46)

(38)

Changes in operating working capital

(9)

(338)

Other, net

(274)

(29)

Cash from continuing operations

3,676

3,978

Cash from discontinued operations

(578)

-

Cash provided by operating activities

3,098

3,978













Investing activities









Capital expenditures

(431)

(443)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(37)

(6)

Other, net

(125)

(6)

Cash used in investing activities

(593)

(455)













Financing activities









Net increase in short-term borrowings

1,110

2,051

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

8,008

7,058

Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(4,918)

(9,388)

Proceeds from long-term debt

1,544

-

Payments of long-term debt

(503)

(588)

Dividends paid

(1,192)

(1,244)

Purchases of common stock

(1,167)

(1,000)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(7,244)

-

Repurchase of AspenTech share awards

(76)

-

Other, net

(72)

(111)

Cash used in financing activities

(4,510)

(3,222)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(39)

(39)

Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents

(2,044)

262

Beginning cash and equivalents

3,588

1,544

Ending cash and equivalents

$ 1,544

$ 1,806



Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended

to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before

interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding

intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,

and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.





Quarter Ended Sept 30,



2025

2026

Reported

Underlying



















Sales















Control Systems & Software 1,099

$ 1,247

14 %

14 %

Test & Measurement 407

465

14 %

15 %

Software & Systems $ 1,506

$ 1,712

14 %

14 %



















Sensors 1,149

1,191

4 %

3 %

Final Control 1,637

1,725

5 %

5 %

Intelligent Devices $ 2,786

$ 2,916

5 %

4 %



















Safety & Productivity $ 563

$ 573

2 %

2 %



















Total $ 4,855

$ 5,201

7 %

7 %



















Sales Growth by Geography















Quarter Ended

Sept 30,







Americas 9 %











Europe 1 %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 7 %















Table 4 cont.



Year Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Control Systems & Software 4,334

$ 4,580

6 %

5 % Test & Measurement 1,485

1,732

17 %

15 % Software & Systems $ 5,819

$ 6,312

8 %

7 %















Sensors 4,135

4,302

4 %

3 % Final Control 5,952

6,194

4 %

2 % Intelligent Devices $ 10,087

$ 10,496

4 %

3 %















Safety & Productivity $ 2,110

$ 2,174

3 %

2 %















Total $ 18,016

$ 18,982

5 %

4 %

















Sales Growth by Geography















Year Ended Sept

30,







Americas 7 %











Europe (1) %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 3 %





























Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,

Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP) Earnings













Control Systems & Software $ 186

$ 298

$ 297

$ 412 Margins 16.9 %

27.0 %

23.8 %

33.1 % Test & Measurement (4)

116

26

141 Margins (1.1) %

28.5 %

5.6 %

30.3 % Software & Systems $ 182

$ 414

$ 323

$ 553 Margins 12.0 %

27.4 %

18.8 %

32.3 %















Sensors 317

348

339

357 Margins 27.6 %

30.3 %

28.5 %

30.0 % Final Control 403

444

426

470 Margins 24.6 %

27.2 %

24.7 %

27.2 % Intelligent Devices $ 720

$ 792

$ 765

$ 827 Margins 25.8 %

28.5 %

26.2 %

28.4 %















Safety & Productivity 113

127

119

131 Margins 20.1 %

22.6 %

20.7 %

22.9 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation $ (65)

$ (55)

$ (57)

$ (53) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 25

25

31

31 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment (34)

-

2

- Corporate and other (89)

(34)

(110)

(81) Interest expense, net (92)

-

(76)

-















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 760

$ 1,269

$ 997

$ 1,408 Margins 15.6 %

26.1 %

19.2 %

27.1 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,333





$ 1,511 Margins



27.5 %





29.1 %

















Year Ended Sept 30,

Year Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP) Earnings













Control Systems & Software $ 903

$ 1,403

$ 1,038

$ 1,467 Margins 20.8 %

32.4 %

22.7 %

32.0 % Test & Measurement (68)

375

47

503 Margins (4.5) %

25.3 %

2.7 %

29.0 % Software & Systems $ 835

$ 1,778

$ 1,085

$ 1,970 Margins 14.4 %

30.6 %

17.2 %

31.2 %















Sensors 1,112

1,182

1,184

1,259 Margins 26.9 %

28.6 %

27.5 %

29.3 % Final Control 1,415

1,560

1,459

1,660 Margins 23.8 %

26.2 %

23.6 %

26.8 % Intelligent Devices $ 2,527

$ 2,742

$ 2,643

$ 2,919 Margins 25.1 %

27.2 %

25.2 %

27.8 %















Safety & Productivity 418

455

416

471 Margins 19.8 %

21.5 %

19.2 %

21.7 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (263)

(216)

(237)

(222) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 114

114

125

125 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment (34)

-

2

- Corporate and other (455)

(175)

(211)

(209) Interest expense, net (237)

-

(334)

-















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 2,905

$ 4,698

$ 3,489

$ 5,054 Margins 16.1 %

26.1 %

18.4 %

26.6 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 4,975





$ 5,360 Margins



27.6 %





28.2 %















Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,

Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Control Systems & Software $ 102

$ 10

$ 99

$ 16 Test & Measurement 107

13

107

8 Software & Systems $ 209

$ 23

$ 206

$ 24















Sensors 12

19

11

7 Final Control 29

12

27

17 Intelligent Devices $ 41

$ 31

$ 38

$ 24















Safety & Productivity 7

7

7

5















Corporate -

20

-

10 Total $ 257

$ 81

$ 251

$ 63















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30,

2025 and 2026, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $15 and $17 of restructuring-related costs for the three months ended September

30, 2025 and 2026, respectively.



Year Ended Sept 30,

Year Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Control Systems & Software $ 471

$ 29

$ 402

$ 27 Test & Measurement 425

18

429

27 Software & Systems $ 896

$ 47

$ 831

$ 54















Sensors 45

25

46

29 Final Control 115

30

108

93 Intelligent Devices $ 160

$ 55

$ 154

$ 122















Safety & Productivity 27

10

28

27















Corporate -

50

-

24 Total $ 1,083

$ 162

$ 1,013

$ 227















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $199 and $197 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30,

2025 and 2026, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $26 and $40 of restructuring-related costs for the twelve months ended September

30, 2025 and 2026, respectively.











Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026







Depreciation and Amortization





Control Systems & Software $ 125

$ 128 Test & Measurement 120

120 Software & Systems 245

248







Sensors 45

35 Final Control 58

57 Intelligent Devices 103

92







Safety & Productivity 19

21







Corporate 12

12 Total $ 379

$ 373









Year Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026







Depreciation and Amortization





Control Systems & Software $ 557

$ 502 Test & Measurement 476

479 Software & Systems 1,033

981







Sensors 140

136 Final Control 227

227 Intelligent Devices 367

363







Safety & Productivity 74

87







Corporate 44

47 Total $ 1,518

$ 1,478

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.

The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense.

The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year

purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, the mark-to-market adjustment on pension and other

postretirement plans, and certain gains, losses or impairments. These metrics are useful for reconciling from total

adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.













Quarter Ended Sept 30,











2025

2026

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (65)

$ (57)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







101

4

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (55)

$ (53)

























Quarter Ended Sept 30,









2025

2026 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (89)

$ (110) Corporate restructuring and related costs







16

10 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs







39

28 IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution







-

(9)















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$ (34)

$ (81)























Quarter Ended Sept 30,









2025

2026 Pension income (expense) (GAAP) 2







$ (9)

$ 33 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment







34

(2)















Adjusted pension income (expense) (Non-GAAP)







$ 25

$ 31





1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and AspenTech and includes $4 reported as restructuring costs

2 Pension income (expense) includes the unallocated pension and postretirement costs and the pension and OPEB mark-to market adjustment













Table 5 cont.















Year Ended Sept 30,











2025

2026

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (263)

$ (237)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







473

154

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (216)

$ (222)

























Year Ended Sept 30,











2025

2026

Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (455)

$ (211)

Corporate restructuring and related costs







25

23

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs







255

70

IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution







-

(91)



















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$ (175)

$ (209)





























Year Ended Sept 30,









2025

2026 Pension income (expense) (GAAP)5







$ 80

$ 127 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment







34

(2)















Adjusted pension income (expense) (Non-GAAP)







$ 114

$ 125



3 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and AspenTech and includes $25 reported as restructuring costs 4 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and AspenTech and includes $1 reported as restructuring costs 5 Pension income (expense) includes the unallocated pension and postretirement costs and the pension and OPEB mark-to market adjustment

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,

are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted

EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense,

first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, the mark-to-market adjustment on pension and other

postretirement plans, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization

expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, the mark-to-market

adjustment on pension and other postretirement plans, discrete taxes, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,

adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors

to evaluate the Company's operational performance.







Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026







Pretax earnings $ 760

$ 997 Percent of sales 15.6 %

19.2 % Interest expense, net 92

76 Amortization of intangibles 257

251 Restructuring and related costs 81

63 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 45

32 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment 34

(2) IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution -

(9) Adjusted EBITA $ 1,269

$ 1,408 Percent of sales 26.1 %

27.1 %









Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.07

$ 1.33







Amortization of intangibles 0.35

0.34 Restructuring and related costs 0.11

0.14 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.06

0.05 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment 0.05

(0.01) IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution -

(0.01) Discrete taxes (0.02)

0.02







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.62

$ 1.86











Year Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026







Pretax earnings $ 2,905

$ 3,489 Percent of sales 16.1 %

18.4 % Interest expense, net 237

334 Amortization of intangibles 1,083

1,013 Restructuring and related costs 162

227 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 277

84 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment 34

(2) IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution -

(91) Adjusted EBITA $ 4,698

$ 5,054 Percent of sales 26.1 %

26.6 %









Year Ended Sept 30,

2025

2026







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 3.99

$ 4.79







Amortization of intangibles 1.35

1.38 Restructuring and related costs 0.23

0.36 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.33

0.14 Discrete taxes 0.06

0.05 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment 0.05

(0.01) IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution -

(0.12)







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 6.01

$ 6.59











Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 997

$ 253

$ 744

$ -

$ 744

$ 1.33 Amortization of intangibles 2511

59

192

-

192

0.34 Restructuring and related costs 632

(16)

79

-

79

0.14 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 32

3

29

-

29

0.05 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment (2)

1

(3)

-

(3)

(0.01) IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution (9)

(2)

(7)

-

(7)

(0.01) Discrete taxes -

(10)

10

-

10

0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,332

$ 288

$ 1,044

$ -

$ 1,044

$ 1.86 Interest expense, net $ 76



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,408











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $17 of restructuring-related costs. 3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.



Year Ended September 30, 2026

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 3,489

$ 796

$ 2,693

$ 2

$ 2,691

$ 4.79 Amortization of intangibles 1,0131

236

777

-

777

1.38 Restructuring and related costs 2272

24

203

-

203

0.36 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 84

8

76

-

76

0.14 Pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment (2)

1

(3)

-

(3)

(0.01) IEEPA tariff refunds net of charitable trust contribution (91)

(21)

(70)

-

(70)

(0.12) Discrete taxes -

(28)

28

-

28

0.05 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 4,720

$ 1,016

$ 3,704

$ 2

$ 3,702

$ 6.59 Interest expense, net 334



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $ 5,054











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $197 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $40 of restructuring-related costs. 3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 7















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.







Q4 FY26 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Control Systems & Software 14 % - % - % 14 % Test & Measurement 14 % 1 % - % 15 % Software & Systems 14 % - % - % 14 % Sensors 4 % (1) % - % 3 % Final Control 5 % - % - % 5 % Intelligent Devices 5 % (1) % - % 4 % Safety & Productivity 2 % - % - % 2 % Emerson 7 % - % - % 7 %

Year Ended Sept 30, 2026 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Control Systems & Software 6 % (1) % - % 5 % Test & Measurement 17 % (2) % - % 15 % Software & Systems 8 % (1) % - % 7 % Sensors 4 % (1) % - % 3 % Final Control 4 % (2) % - % 2 % Intelligent Devices 4 % (1) % - % 3 % Safety & Productivity 3 % (1) % - % 2 % Emerson 5 % (1) % - % 4 %



Underlying Growth Guidance 2027 Q1 Guidance 2027 Guidance Reported (GAAP) ~5% ~5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX - - (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) ~5% ~5%



2025 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 186 16.9 % $ 102 $ 10 $ 298 27.0 % Test & Measurement (4) (1.1) % 107 13 116 28.5 % Software & Systems $ 182 12.0 % $ 209 $ 23 $ 414 27.4 % Sensors 317 27.6 % 12 19 348 30.3 % Final Control 403 24.6 % 29 12 444 27.2 % Intelligent Devices $ 720 25.8 % $ 41 $ 31 $ 792 28.5 % Safety & Productivity $ 113 20.1 % $ 7 $ 7 $ 127 22.6 %

2026 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 297 23.8 % $ 99 $ 16 $ 412 33.1 % Test & Measurement 26 5.6 % 107 8 141 30.3 % Software & Systems $ 323 18.8 % $ 206 $ 24 $ 553 32.3 % Sensors 339 28.5 % 11 7 357 30.0 % Final Control 426 24.7 % 27 17 470 27.2 % Intelligent Devices $ 765 26.2 % $ 38 $ 24 $ 827 28.4 % Safety & Productivity $ 119 20.7 % $ 7 $ 5 $ 131 22.9 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2025 Q4 2026 Q4 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 760 $ 997 Margin

15.6 % 19.2 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

255 210 Amortization of intangibles

257 251 Restructuring and related costs

61 53 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,333 $ 1,511 Margin

27.5 % 29.1 %



2025 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 903 20.8 % $ 471 $ 29 $ 1,403 32.4 % Test & Measurement (68) (4.5) % 425 18 375 25.3 % Software & Systems $ 835 14.4 % $ 896 $ 47 $ 1,778 30.6 % Sensors 1,112 26.9 % 45 25 1,182 28.6 % Final Control 1,415 23.8 % 115 30 1,560 26.2 % Intelligent Devices $ 2,527 25.1 % $ 160 $ 55 $ 2,742 27.2 % Safety & Productivity $ 418 19.8 % $ 27 $ 10 $ 455 21.5 %

2026 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 1,038 22.7 % $ 402 $ 27 $ 1,467 32.0 % Test & Measurement 47 2.7 % 429 27 503 29.0 % Software & Systems $ 1,085 17.2 % $ 831 $ 54 $ 1,970 31.2 % Sensors 1,184 27.5 % 46 29 1,259 29.3 % Final Control 1,459 23.6 % 108 93 1,660 26.8 % Intelligent Devices $ 2,643 25.2 % $ 154 $ 122 $ 2,919 27.8 % Safety & Productivity $ 416 19.2 % $ 28 $ 27 $ 471 21.7 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2025 2026 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 2,905 $ 3,489 Margin

16.1 % 18.4 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

875 655 Amortization of intangibles

1,083 1,013 Restructuring and related costs

112 203 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 4,975 $ 5,360 Margin

27.6 % 28.2 %







Free Cash Flow

2025 Q4 2026 Q4





Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 1,011 $ 1,075





Capital expenditures

(168) (159)





Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 843 $ 916









Free Cash Flow

FY25 FY26

2027E ($ in billions) Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 3,676 $ 3,978

$4.3 - $4.4 Capital expenditures

(431) (443)

~(0.5) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 3,245 $ 3,535

$3.8 - $3.9



Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2027E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson