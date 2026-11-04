

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $744 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $609 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.044 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $5.201 billion from $4.855 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $744 Mln. vs. $609 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $5.201 Bln vs. $4.855 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.58 To $ 1.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5 %



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