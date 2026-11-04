

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) released earnings for third quarter of $512 billion



The company's earnings totaled $512 billion, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $6.626 million, or $3.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Uber Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.796 billion or $0.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $14.766 billion from $13.467 billion last year.



Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $512 Bln. vs. $6.626 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $3.11 last year. -Revenue: $14.766 Bln vs. $13.467 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.95 To $ 0.99



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