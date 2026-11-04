

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains mixed as markets reacted to the sweep of both the U.S. Senate and the House by the Democrats.



Wall Street Futures have surged ahead as markets assess the impact of a Democratic sweep of the U.S. Congress. European markets are trading with strong gains even as inflation in the Euro Area increased on expected lines. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has retreated. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil prices have declined as markets anticipated change in U.S. policy towards Iran. Gold has jumped almost 3 percent. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,560.70, up 1.50% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,648.90, up 1.06% Germany's DAX at 26,234.84, up 1.29% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,750.52, up 1.05% France's CAC 40 at 8,136.44, up 1.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,249.85, up 1.71% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 62,192.00, down 1.41% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,834.50, down 0.59% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,686.17, up 2.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,919.50, up 1.67% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,683.80, up 0.62%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.42, down 0.44% EUR/USD at 1.1247, up 0.50% GBP/USD at 1.3479, up 0.48% USD/JPY at 158.53, down 0.10% USD/CHF at 0.8176, down 0.32% AUD/USD at 0.7011, up 0.63%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.933%, down 0.32% Germany at 3.3223%, up 0.35% France at 4.902%, down 0.57% U.K. at 5.2244%, down 0.78% Japan at 2.820%, up 1.92%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $102.55, down 1.01% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $95.55, down 0.56% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,052.05, up 2.83% Silver Futures (Dec) at $52.07, up 4.66%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $78,421.06, up 1.83% Ethereum at $2,324.46, up 2.45% BNB at $701.78, up 0.60% XRP at $1.29, up 2.99% Solana at $93.35, up 1.16%



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