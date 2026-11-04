

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.486 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $2.278 billion, or $3.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.529 billion or $3.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $7.157 billion from $7.078 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.486 Bln. vs. $2.278 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.51 vs. $3.18 last year. -Revenue: $7.157 Bln vs. $7.078 Bln last year.



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