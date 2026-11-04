Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, today announced that co-founder Dima Paltsev has completed his transition of executive responsibilities, effective November 1, 2026, and will conclude his service on the Company's Board of Directors at its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 13, 2026, to pursue an independent business venture focused on robotics applications outside the assistive mobility sector.

The transition follows a mutually agreed separation and transition agreement, which also establishes a framework for an ongoing commercial relationship between Cheelcare and Mr. Paltsev's new venture.

As part of the agreement, Cheelcare has established a framework for licensing certain Company-owned technology for applications outside the assistive mobility sector. Cheelcare retains ownership of the underlying intellectual property and all rights relating to its core mobility business, while preserving the opportunity to generate future royalty revenue from commercial applications in other industries.

"We sincerely thank Dima for his contributions since co-founding Cheelcare in 2015. His commitment, leadership and contributions to the Company's development, financing and transition to the public markets played an important role in bringing Cheelcare to where it is today," said Eugene Cherny, CEO of Cheelcare. "We wish him continued success as he pursues his passion for developing new technologies and appreciate his continued support as a shareholder and his belief in Cheelcare's long-term vision. This transition has been carefully planned, with no disruption to our team or day-to-day operations, as we continue to build on the commercial progress of Companion and AWARE while advancing the commercialization of Curio."

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Dima for his contributions to Cheelcare and wish him success in his future endeavours," said Roy Ellis, Chairman of Cheelcare. "The Company has an experienced leadership team, a growing commercial presence, and a clear strategy for the continued development of its mobility solutions. The Board remains focused on supporting management's execution of that strategy and creating long-term value for shareholders."

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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