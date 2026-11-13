Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 13, 2026, in Markham, Ontario.

Shareholders approved all matters presented at the Meeting, including fixing the number of directors at six, electing the Company's Board of Directors, appointing the auditor and approving the continuation of the Company's existing stock option plan.

A total of 4,524,452 common shares, representing approximately 19.90% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at six. All six director nominees were elected to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Yevgeny Cherny 100.00% 0.00% Trevor Treweeke 100.00% 0.00% Roy Ellis 100.00% 0.00% Maxime Lemieux 100.00% 0.00% Marc Kazimirski 100.00% 0.00% Sheila Buck 100.00% 0.00%

Other Meeting Resolutions

Shareholders also approved the following resolutions:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against /

Withheld Fixing the number of directors at six 100.00% 0.00% Appointment of SRCO Professional Corporation as auditor and authorization for the directors to fix its remuneration 100.00% 0.00% Continuation of the existing 10% rolling stock option plan, without amendment 100.00% 0.00%

The continuation of the Company's stock option plan remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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