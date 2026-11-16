Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) (OTC: CHCRF) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian innovator in advanced mobility solutions, announces the grant of an aggregate of 485,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan").

The Options were granted effective November 13, 2026 and are exercisable at $1.50 per common share until November 13, 2031.

Of the Options granted, 220,000 were granted to directors and 25,000 were granted to a consultant, with these Options vesting in full on the first anniversary of the grant date. The remaining 240,000 Options, consisting of 220,000 granted to employees and 20,000 granted to a consultant, will vest as to 50% on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date.

The Options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, where required.

Board Committees

Following the Company's Annual General Meeting held on November 13, 2026, the Board of Directors confirmed the continuation of its existing board committees and their respective chairs. Trevor Treweeke will continue to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, while Marc Kazimirski will continue as Chair of the Governance, Human Resources, Nominating and Compensation Committee. Roy Ellis will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic complex-rehab power wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324320