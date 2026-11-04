

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment increased more than expected in October but the overall level was the lowest for the month since 2007, data from the labor office showed Wednesday.



The number of registered unemployed increased 43,128 or 1.81 percent from the previous month. The figure was much bigger than the forecast of 18,700.



Unemployment reached 2.42 million in October, marking the lowest level for the month since 2007.



By economic sector, registered unemployment in services increased the most in October, up 26,853. Unemployment in industry and agriculture rose 1,911 and 1,547, respectively. Construction reported a marginal rise of 102.



Among young people under 25, unemployment increased 15,832 people compared to the previous month, bringing the total to 204,973, data showed.



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