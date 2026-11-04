BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Lucy Dina
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5324
4 November 2026
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