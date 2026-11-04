BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 September 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Lucy Dina

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5324

4 November 2026

END