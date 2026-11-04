

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $356 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $831 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.1% to $3.454 billion from $2.717 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $356 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $3.454 Bln vs. $2.717 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.82 To $ 5.89 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.445 B To $ 13.505 B



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