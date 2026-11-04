Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. GMT (5:00 a.m. ET) in London.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be posted on the website within 48 hours after the event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer of the RNA interference (RNAi) revolution. The Company develops transformative therapies with the potential to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. For more than two decades, Alnylam has advanced the Nobel Prize-winning science of RNAi, achieving critical breakthroughs and bringing six medicines to approval. Its medicines are available in more than 70 countries, supported by a robust and rapidly expanding pipeline, and the Company is consistently recognized as an exceptional workplace and a socially responsible organization. Alnylam is executing its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale its impact on human health. For more information, visit www.alnylam.com or follow Alnylam on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

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Contacts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Bo Piela

(Media)

508-308-9783



Josh Brodsky

(Investors)

617-551-8276