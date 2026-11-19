

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced the FDA has approved Livsayis for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive. Livsayis was discovered by Alnylam scientists and advanced into Phase 2 development by Alnylam before becoming part of an RNAi collaboration with Regeneron. In 2024, Regeneron assumed sole responsibility for development, manufacturing and commercialization of the molecule. Per the agreement with Regeneron, Alnylam will receive a $25 million payment for the approval, and is eligible to receive tiered, double-digit royalties of up to 15 percent on global net sales.



'Seven FDA-approved medicines originating from Alnylam in under nine years is powerful evidence that RNAi has become an important and differentiated platform for creating new medicines,' said Yvonne Greenstreet, CEO of Alnylam.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Alnylam shares are up 0.76 percent to $150.53.



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