

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing private sector employment in the U.S. grew by more than expected in the month of October.



The report said private sector employment climbed by 86,000 jobs in October, matching a downwardly revised increase in September.



Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by 70,000 jobs compared to the addition of 90,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



ADP said hiring showed solid growth for a second month but noted were weak spots, with the professional and business services sectors losing jobs for the third straight month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News