

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting higher profit and revenue growth, which indicates the company's consistent execution and an improving demand environment.



Net earnings attributable to the company stood at $587 million, or $12.42 per share, compared to $294 million, or $6.12 per share, in the prior year.



On an adjusted basis, net earnings increased to $593 million, or $12.54 per share, from last year's $490 million, or $10.21 per share, in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to strong operating performance, fewer shares outstanding, and a lower effective tax rate.



Net sales climbed 11.3 percent, to $5,181 million from $4,657 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Concurrently, the company has updated its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting earnings of $47.00 - $48.00 per share, instead of $45.50 - $47.25 per share. It now sees net sales of $19.8 billion- $20.0 billion, compared to the previously announced $19.4 billion- $19.7 billion.



In pre-market hours, GWW was trading at $1,428.30, up 2.19 percent on the NYSE.



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