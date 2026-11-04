Simplyblock, the ultra-fast software-defined storage platform for Kubernetes, today announced that its Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver and operator have achieved Red Hat OpenShift Certification and are listed in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog. Together with the built-in business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities launched in September, the certification enables a blueprint for enterprises moving VM workloads from VMware and Nutanix to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, a feature of Red Hat OpenShift.

Enterprises leaving VMware have found no shortage of storage options for Red Hat OpenShift, but no single validated blueprint for running VMs the way they ran them before. Performance, capacity efficiency, live mobility and disaster recovery came from different products, or were missing from the storage layer altogether, leaving architects to assemble and defend their own design. Simplyblock delivers them as one certified, software-defined block storage platform running alongside workloads on the Red Hat OpenShift servers customers already own.

"Running virtual machines and containers on a unified platform like Red Hat OpenShift works best when teams can eliminate storage fragmentation and simplify operations," said Steve Gordon, senior director, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat. "Simplyblock's certification for CSI on Red Hat OpenShift helps support large-scale virtualized environments, where storage efficiency, consistent performance and ease of management directly affect infrastructure economics and application availability."

Built as a Kubernetes-native distributed storage system, simplyblock serves virtual machines and containerized applications through the same storage layer. Teams provision storage through standard Kubernetes interfaces and manage its lifecycle with the certified simplyblock Operator. Erasure coding provides the failure protection of three-way replication at a fraction of the capacity cost. Copy-on-write snapshots and clones, thin provisioning, multi-tenant QoS and volume encryption complete the platform. Capacity scales by adding nodes.

This certification provides customers with the confidence that they can deploy simplyblock with the same tooling and support expectations as the rest of their Red Hat OpenShift estate, and architect VM storage against a certified reference rather than a design of their own.

"Customers told us the hardest part of leaving VMware was not the hypervisor but was finding a blueprint for Red Hat OpenShift that gave them back what they had from vSAN, vMotion and SRM," said Rob Pankow, CEO of simplyblock. "By achieving certification for CSI on Red Hat OpenShift, we are enabling organizations with streamlined business continuity and disaster recovery, offering a complete blueprint: one certified storage layer, on their own servers, with replication, recovery and off-site protection included rather than licensed separately."

The certification follows simplyblock's September launch of built-in business continuity and disaster recovery for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift. Synchronous metro replication with zero RPO in a stretch-cluster configuration, asynchronous replication with RPOs as low as one minute, live forward replication of running volumes across clusters, and backup and restore to any S3-compatible object store cover the storage-level replication, failover and mobility functions VMware customers previously depended on vSAN, vMotion and Site Recovery Manager for, without a separately licensed DR product.

The same blueprint extends beyond the data center. Many VMware customers also run vSAN as two-node clusters at edge and remote sites, and replacing that footprint has been the missing piece in many migrations to Red Hat OpenShift. Simplyblock runs on single-node and two-node Red Hat OpenShift deployments at the edge, keeps two-node sites online through the failure of a node, and manages hundreds or thousands of sites from one central plane. Storage, business continuity, disaster recovery and edge become one platform decision rather than four. Upcoming enhancements include the addition of a distributed file system and S3 interface to simplyblock's storage layer to satisfy all virtualization and hyper-converged storage use cases.

Simplyblock will meet customers and partners at Red Hat Summit: Connect in Stockholm on November 11; Darmstadt on November 18; Warsaw on November 30; and Milan on December 3, 2026, to discuss storage and recovery requirements for OpenShift Virtualization. Event details are at simplyblock.io/events.

Those interested in learning more about simplyblock's certified storage for Red Hat OpenShift can visit simplyblock.io.

About simplyblock

Simplyblock is an ultra-fast software-defined storage platform built for Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, and modern stateful workloads. By combining NVMe over TCP and NVMe over RDMA with SPDK acceleration, simplyblock delivers enterprise-grade block storage performance without proprietary hardware or vendor lock-in. The platform supports hyperconverged and disaggregated deployment models and includes copy-on-write snapshots, erasure coding, thin provisioning, multi-tenant QoS, and a Kubernetes CSI driver. Simplyblock supports environments including Red Hat OpenShift, SUSE Rancher, Talos Linux, Proxmox VE, and major cloud providers. For more information, visit simplyblock.io.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, LLC or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

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