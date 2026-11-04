Trinity Capital Inc.: Trinity Capital Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Return on Average Equity climbs to 15.5% in Q3
Quarterly Net Investment Income reaches a record $49.9 million, up 34.9% year-over-
year
Net Asset Value per share increases to $13.61
PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) ("the Company"), a leading international alternative asset manager, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Total investment income of $98.4 million, an increase of 30.2% year-over-year.
- Net investment income ("NII") of $49.9 million, or $0.52 per basic share. NII grew 34.9% year-over-year.
- Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $46.9 million, or $0.49 per basic share.
- 15.5% Return on Average Equity "ROAE" (NII/Average Equity).
- 7.0% Return on Average Assets "ROAA" (NII/Average Assets).
- Net Asset Value ("NAV") of $1.33 billion, or $13.61 per share at the end of Q3.
- Total gross investment commitments of $880.5 million.
- Total gross investments funded of $614.1 million, which was comprised of $431.9 million to 15 new portfolio companies, $117.7 million to 24 existing portfolio companies and $64.5 million to multi-sector holdings.
- Total gross investment exits and repayments of $494.8 million, which was comprised of $237.2 million from investments sold, $194.3 million from early debt repayments and refinancings, $57.3 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments and $6.0 million from warrant and equity sales.
- The Company announced $0.17 monthly distributions for each of October, November and December 2026, totaling $0.51 for the fourth quarter and marking the 28th consecutive quarter of a consistent regular dividend.
"The third quarter was another step in building a platform designed to perform across market environments," said Kyle Brown, Trinity Capital CEO. "We funded $614 million, grew platform AUM to $3.4 billion, and continued to expand our managed funds offering, enhancing returns for TRIN beyond the income generated by our BDC portfolio. We like the foundation we've built, and we're excited about what's next for TRIN and our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2026 Operating Results
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, total investment income was $98.4 million, compared to $75.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The effective yield on the average debt investments at cost was 15.2% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 15.0% for the third quarter of 2025. Effective yields generally include the effects of fees and income accelerations attributed to early loan repayments and other one-time events, and may also fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the amount of prepayment activity.
Total operating expenses and excise taxes, excluding interest expense, for the third quarter of 2026 were $20.2 million, compared to $17.6 million during the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher compensation costs partially offset by higher allocated expenses to the Company's registered investment adviser subsidiary.
Interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $28.3 million, compared to $21.0 million during the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in weighted average debt outstanding.
Net investment income was approximately $49.9 million, or $0.52 per share based on 95.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $37.0 million or $0.52 per share for the third quarter of 2025 based on 71.5 million basic weighted average shares outstanding.
During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's net unrealized appreciation totaled approximately $4.5 million, which included net unrealized appreciation of $4.8 million from its equity investments, net unrealized appreciation of $0.3 million from its debt investments, partially offset by net unrealized depreciation of $0.7 million from its warrant investments. Additionally, there was $0.1 million net unrealized appreciation attributable to foreign currency forward contracts.
Net realized loss on investments was approximately $7.5 million, primarily due to the realized losses of two loan positions and one equipment financing position, partially offset by the realized gain of one warrant position.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $46.9 million, or $0.49 per share, based on 95.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $27.6 million, or $0.39 per share, based on 71.5 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2025.
Net Asset Value
Total net assets at the end of the third quarter of 2026 increased by 4.6% to $1.33 billion, compared to $1.27 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026. The increase in total net assets was primarily due to accretive ATM issuances, partially offset by net portfolio performance. NAV per share increased to $13.61 per share in the third quarter from $13.47 per share as of June 30, 2026.
Portfolio and Investment Activity
As of September 30, 2026, the Company's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $2.9 billion and was comprised of approximately $2.0 billion in secured loans, $470.7 million in equipment financings, and $369.5 million in equity and warrants, across 198 portfolio companies. The Company's debt portfolio is comprised of 89.2% first-lien loans and 10.8% second-lien loans, with 78.4% of the debt portfolio at floating rates based on principal outstanding.
During the third quarter, the Company originated approximately $880.5 million of total new commitments. Third quarter gross investments funded totaled approximately $614.1 million, which was comprised of $431.9 million of investments in 15 new portfolio companies, $117.7 million of investments in 24 existing portfolio companies and $64.5 million to multi-sector holdings. Gross investment fundings during the quarter for secured loans totaled $377.9 million, equipment financings totaled $159.1 million and warrant and equity investments totaled $77.1 million.
Gross proceeds received from exits and repayments of the Company's investments during the third quarter totaled approximately $494.8 million, which included $237.2 million from investments sold, $194.3 million from early debt repayments and refinancings, $57.3 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments and $6.0 million from warrant and equity sales. The investment portfolio increased by $121.1 million on a cost basis, an increase of 4.5%, and $125.4 million on a fair value basis, an increase of 4.6%, each as compared to June 30, 2026.
As of the end of the third quarter, loans to three portfolio companies were on non-accrual status with a total fair value of approximately $17.2 million, or 0.7% of the Company's debt investment portfolio at fair value.
The following table shows the distribution of the Company's loan and equipment financing investments on the 1 to 5 investment risk rating scale at fair value as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands):
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
Investment Risk Rating
Investments
Percentage
Investments
Percentage
Scale Range
Designation
Fair Value
Total
Fair Value
Total
4.0 - 5.0
Very Strong
$
179,170
7.2
%
$
123,311
5.1
%
3.0 - 3.9
Strong Performance
1,141,495
45.9
%
1,165,201
47.8
%
2.0 - 2.9
Performing
1,097,414
44.1
%
1,080,131
44.3
%
1.6 - 1.9
Watch
39,986
1.6
%
37,069
1.5
%
1.0 - 1.5
Default/Workout
17,185
0.7
%
18,728
0.8
%
Total Debt Investments excluding
2,475,250
99.5
%
2,424,440
99.5
%
.
Senior Credit Corp 2022
12,885
0.5
%
12,885
0.5
%
Total Debt Investments
$
2,488,135
100.0
%
$
2,437,325
100.0
%
_____________
(1) An investment risk rating is not applied to Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC.
As of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company's loan and equipment financing investments had a weighted average risk rating score of 3.1 and 3.0, respectively. The Company's grading scale is comprised of numerous factors, two key factors being liquidity and performance to plan. A company may be downgraded as it approaches the need for additional capital or if it is underperforming relative to its business plans. Conversely, it may be upgraded upon a capitalization event or if it is exceeding its plan. As such, the overall grading may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $225.0 million in available liquidity, including $20.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. At the end of the period, the Company had approximately $204.3 million in available borrowing capacity under its KeyBank credit facility, subject to existing terms and advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements. This excludes capital raised by the Company's joint ventures and funds managed by the Company's wholly owned registered investment adviser subsidiary.
As of September 30, 2026, the Company's net leverage, or net debt-to-equity ratio, was approximately 117%, compared to 118% as of June 30, 2026.
During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company utilized its equity ATM offering program to sell 3,280,462 accretive shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.82 per share, raising $57.8 million of net proceeds.
Distributions
On September 16, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared regular monthly dividends of $0.17 per share for each of October, November and December 2026, totaling $0.51 for the fourth quarter. The Board of Directors generally determines and announces the Company's dividend distributions on a quarterly basis, with distributions paid monthly.
Recent Developments
For the period from October 1, 2026 to November 2, 2026, the Company issued and sold 1,423,221 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $16.65 per share and raised $23.5 million of net proceeds under its equity ATM offering program.
On October 5, 2026, the Company issued and sold $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 7.500% Notes due 2032 (the "January 2032 Notes") under its shelf Registration Statement on Form N-2. The proceeds were used to pay down a portion of the existing indebtedness outstanding under its credit agreement with KeyBank, National Association and for general corporate purposes.
Conference Call
Trinity Capital will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
To listen to the call, please dial (800) 267-6316, or (203) 518-9783 internationally, and reference Conference ID: TRINQ326 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call and presentation will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.trinitycapital.com.
A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 11, 2026. To access the replay, please dial (800) 695-2122 or (402) 530-9027. You may also access the webcast replay of the call and the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.trinitycapital.com.
About Trinity Capital Inc.
Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies. With five distinct business verticals - Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset-Based Lending, and Healthcare & Life Sciences - Trinity Capital stands as a long-term trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and in Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.
TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Investments at fair value:
Control investments (cost of $205,555 and $107,747, respectively)
$
211,050
$
123,760
Affiliate investments (cost of $79,425 and $63,422, respectively)
54,874
50,495
Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $2,554,312 and $2,225,715,
2,591,808
2,243,820
Total investments (cost of $2,839,292 and $2,396,883, respectively)
2,857,732
2,418,075
Cash and cash equivalents
20,664
19,110
Interest receivable
20,727
19,031
Deferred credit facility costs
4,643
5,872
Other assets
26,929
22,431
Total assets
$
2,930,695
$
2,484,519
LIABILITIES
Credit Facility
$
485,700
$
373,900
Secured Notes, net of $1,156 and $1,467, respectively, of unamortized deferred
173,744
198,533
Unsecured Notes, net of $13,312 and $10,118, respectively, of unamortized deferred
893,569
721,763
Distribution payable
-
41,574
Security deposits
2,171
3,008
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
49,761
51,742
Total liabilities
1,604,945
1,390,520
NET ASSETS
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (200,000,000 authorized, 97,380,301 and
97
82
Paid-in capital in excess of par
1,348,197
1,100,343
Distributable earnings/(accumulated deficit)
(22,544)
(6,426)
Total net assets
1,325,750
1,093,999
Total liabilities and net assets
$
2,930,695
$
2,484,519
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
$
13.61
$
13.42
TRINITY CAPITAL INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
INVESTMENT INCOME:
Interest and dividend income:
Control investments
$
2,826
$
2,809
$
12,477
$
7,567
Affiliate investments
1,639
1,866
5,534
4,116
Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments
81,487
67,900
230,861
190,278
Total interest and dividend income
85,952
72,575
248,872
201,961
Fee and other income:
Control investments
687
-
1,320
-
Affiliate investments
998
731
2,259
2,020
Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments
10,751
2,244
23,235
6,436
Total fee and other income
12,436
2,975
26,814
8,456
Total investment income
98,388
75,550
275,686
210,417
EXPENSES:
Interest expense and other debt financing costs
28,300
20,981
77,178
56,681
Compensation and benefits
17,062
13,388
46,761
36,522
Professional fees
1,442
1,936
3,906
5,750
General and administrative
2,964
2,590
9,099
7,303
Total gross expenses
49,768
38,895
136,944
106,256
Allocated expenses to Trinity Capital Adviser, LLC
(1,977)
(955)
(4,006)
(1,871)
Total net expenses
47,791
37,940
132,938
104,385
NET INVESTMENT INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
50,597
37,610
142,748
106,032
Excise tax expense
730
644
2,404
1,881
NET INVESTMENT INCOME
49,867
36,966
140,344
104,151
NET REALIZED GAIN/(LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS:
Affiliate investments
(4,777)
(19,039)
(7,848)
(19,039)
Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments
(2,695)
(986)
(10,328)
(11,402)
Net realized gain/(loss) from investments
(7,472)
(20,025)
(18,176)
(30,441)
NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED
Control investments
(2,466)
(411)
(10,518)
7,503
Affiliate investments
7,221
308
(5,582)
(2,153)
Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments
(226)
10,807
15,093
17,084
Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) from
4,529
10,704
(1,007)
22,434
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
$
46,924
$
27,645
$
121,161
$
96,144
NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
1.56
$
1.56
NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
1.56
$
1.56
NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM
$
0.49
$
0.39
$
1.35
$
1.44
NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM
$
0.49
$
0.39
$
1.35
$
1.44
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
95,111,706
71,467,831
89,781,819
66,677,623
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING -
DILUTED
95,111,706
71,467,831
89,781,819
66,677,623
SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.