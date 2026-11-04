MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment enters strategic partnership with AAIC Investment to develop joint fund management platform

PRESS RELEASE, 4th November 2026

MTI Investment (Nasdaq First North: MTI) ("MTI") announces that it has entered into a Framework Fund Partnership Agreement with AAIC Investment Pte. Ltd. ("AAIC"), the Singapore-based manager of two Africa-focused funds, which are backed by leading Japanese corporations and financial institutions.



The agreement establishes a framework under which multiple funds with distinct strategies may be launched, each to be governed by definitive documentation and applicable regulatory requirements. Through these funds, the parties will jointly provide European and Asian institutional and professional investors access to African high growth small and medium-sized enterprises. In principle, MTI and AAIC will maintain equal representation for new funds.

The joint funds will be new vehicles with a strategy distinct from, and complementary to, MTI's funds and AAIC's existing healthcare and innovation funds, which continue to be managed by AAIC independently. The agreement does not in itself entail any capital commitment from MTI nor AAIC.

"This partnership marks an important step in MTI's development. By co-managing funds alongside an established fund manager, MTI can apply its investment capability to a substantially larger pool of capital and build recurring fee income and carried interest alongside our own portfolio. We look forward to developing the platform together with AAIC," says Anton Dahlberg, CEO of MTI.

"We are pleased to partner with MTI to unlock the potential of Africa's dynamic SME sector. Africa's mid-market companies are where the continent's growth becomes tangible. Over the past decade, AAIC has built a pan-African portfolio and a catalytic bridge between Japanese industry and African entrepreneurs. With MTI, we will bring that experience and our network to profitable, cash-generating SMEs that offer steady returns alongside measurable development impact. In MTI, we have found a partner with operating experience on the ground and the same long-term commitment to the continent," says Shigeru Handa, Director of AAIC.

About AAIC Investment Pte. Ltd.

AAIC Investment Pte. Ltd. established in Singapore in 2013, is an Africa-focused fund manager and part of the AAIC Group, the first Japanese strategic consulting firm to establish offices in Africa. AAIC manages the Africa Healthcare Fund and the Africa Innovation & Healthcare Fund, which together have invested in more than 60 startups/companies in healthcare, health-tech and adjacent sectors. Its investors include leading Japanese corporations and financial institutions, and AAIC has facilitated investments, joint ventures and commercial partnerships between its portfolio companies and Japanese companies in pharmaceuticals, logistics, energy and banking. Since 2014, AAIC has also supported corporate venture capital (CVC) for the Japanese company. The AAIC Group has offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg and Cairo.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any interest in any fund. Any offering will be made only to eligible professional investors on the basis of definitive fund documentation and in accordance with applicable law.

For additional information

Anton Dahlberg, CEO

anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa-focused investment company that takes an active ownership role in high-quality small and medium enterprises. MTI invests in businesses that capitalize on Africa's major growth trends: a rapidly expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and greater food security. The purpose-driven approach guides MTI to invest in companies where financial returns for shareholders go hand-in-hand with sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. The company operates two distinct investment strategies: a growth portfolio for building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable ventures and an investment portfolio containing mature, cash-flow-positive companies.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.



Read more on: www.mti-investment.com

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