MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment publishes Half-Year Report 2026

Mombasa, Kenya - MTI Investment AB (publ) today publishes its Half-Year Report for H1 2026, marking a year of strong financial improvement, operational cost optimisation, and strategic repositioning toward becoming a top-tier Africa-focused investment company.

January-June 2026

The Net Asset Value stands at SEK 2.49 per share at the end of period H1 2026. (SEK 2.31)

Consolidated group revenue decreased by 18% during H1 2026 to SEK 4 562 738 (SEK 5 583 929).

EBITDA during H1 2026 was SEK-957 528 (SEK -1 934 096) an improvement by 51%.

The net loss for the period reduced by 53% at SEK -927 867 (SEK-1 963 401).

Total equity at the end of the period was SEK 16 335 934 (SEK 6 668 866)

The Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 2 581 764 (SEK 2 825 901).

Divestments during H1 2026

All shares owned by MTI Investment in Sunergetic AS were sold. The booked value was zero in the company's books.

Techbridge Invest AS, the initial holding company for MTI Advisory Kenya Ltd was wound up in May 2026 with no financial impact to the Company.

Important events during H1 2026

On 20 th May 2026, MTI entered into an amendment agreement with Holdingselskabet Claus Jørgensen II ApS to restructure the company's existing loan facility by carrying out a directed set-off issue of 4,152,312 new shares to a value of approximately SEK 13.1 million. The transaction reduces the total amount of debt and interest accrued from SEK 24.1 million to SEK 11.0 million.

May 2026, MTI entered into an amendment agreement with Holdingselskabet Claus Jørgensen II ApS to restructure the company's existing loan facility by carrying out a directed set-off issue of 4,152,312 new shares to a value of approximately SEK 13.1 million. The transaction reduces the total amount of debt and interest accrued from SEK 24.1 million to SEK 11.0 million. On 4 th June 2026, Fatiha Hessner Thiam was elected as a new director in the Board of MTI Investment AB while Christer Käck and Bengt Svealander stepped down from the board position. This makes the company's board comprising of a total of 4 directors- Martin Ackermann (Chairman), Trond Randøy, Martin Empacher and Fatiha Thiam.

June 2026, Fatiha Hessner Thiam was elected as a new director in the Board of MTI Investment AB while Christer Käck and Bengt Svealander stepped down from the board position. This makes the company's board comprising of a total of 4 directors- Martin Ackermann (Chairman), Trond Randøy, Martin Empacher and Fatiha Thiam. On 10th June 2026, MTI entered into an agreement with YardHouse Capital Group for a strategic partnership to promote Africa-related strategies. The agreement strengthens MTIs ties to European institutional investors and increases the focus on business development for investors looking for exposure to African markets

Important Events after H1 2026

On 1st August 2026, MTI Group's Kenya office shifted from Mombasa to Nairobi. This shift aligns with management's strategic vision to position the company in the heart of East Africa's investment hub. The move is expected to enhance access to key investors, partners, and business opportunities across the region.

This information is information that MTI Investment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on 2026-08-27.

For additional information

Anton Dahlberg, CEO

anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa-focused investment company that takes an active ownership role in high-quality small and medium enterprises. MTI invests in businesses that capitalize on Africa's major growth trends: a rapidly expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and greater food security. The purpose-driven approach guides MTI to invest in companies where financial returns for shareholders go hand-in-hand with sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. The company operates two distinct investment strategies: a growth portfolio for building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable ventures and an investment portfolio containing mature, cash-flow-positive companies.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.



Read more on: www.mti-investment.com

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