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WKN: A3C9L9 | ISIN: SE0017105539 | Ticker-Symbol: K8Y
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:55
0,052 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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MTI INVESTMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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MTI INVESTMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 21:00 Uhr
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MTI Investment AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2026 in MTI Investment AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of MTI Investment AB (publ), reg.no 559487-1245 (the "Company") was held today, on 4 June 2026, whereupon the shareholders primarily resolved on the following matters.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the financial year of 2025.

Dispositions regarding the Company's result according to the approved balance sheet

The AGM resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025 and to allocate the Company's results in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors in the annual report.

Discharge of liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

The AGM resolved to grant discharge from liability for the financial year 2025 to each of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer who served during the financial year 2025.

Board and Auditor Fees

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of a shareholder group (the "Shareholder Group"), that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid in the form of annual fees of SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 25,000 to each of the other directors. The fees shall be paid in arrears, with payment to be made in May 2027.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholder Group, that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to an invoice approved by the Board of Directors.

Election of the Board of Directors and auditing firm

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the adjusted proposal of the Shareholder Group, that the Board of Directors shall consist of four (4) ordinary members without deputies for the period up until the next AGM.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the adjusted proposal of the Shareholder Group, to (i) re-elect Trond Randøy, Martin Rex Empacher, and Martin Ackermann as directors, (ii) elect Fatiha Hessner Thiam as new director, and (iii) re-elect Martin Ackermann as Chairman of the Board, all for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

It was noted that the Shareholder Group's adjusted proposal entailed that Magdalena Johansson had been removed as a proposed new director and that the reason for the adjustment was that Magdalena Johansson's current employer had not had time to process and approve the secondary occupation that the board assignment would constitute. It was further noted that Magdalena Johansson will instead initially serve on an advisory board for the Company.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholder Group, to re-elect the registered auditing firm Ernst & Young AB as the Company's auditor, with the authorized auditor Stefan Svensson remaining as the principal auditor.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the increase of the Company's share capital through new issues of shares, convertibles, and/or warrants, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, for the period until the next AGM. Payment may be made in cash, by set-off, in kind, or otherwise under conditions. The Company's share capital and number of shares may be increased by an amount and number within the limits of the articles of association at any given time.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to enable issues to meet the Company's capital needs and secure the Company's continued operations and development. In the event of deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue shall be made at market conditions, with the possibility of a market discount.

For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, reference is made to the complete proposals available on the Company's website, https://www.mti-investment.com/investor-relations/.

For more information, please contact:

Anton Dahlberg, VD, MTI Investment AB (publ)

Tel: +254 11 037 18 84

E-post: anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

About MTI

MTI Investment is an Africa focused investment company taking active ownership in high-quality small and medium enterprises capturing the continent's mega trends; a rapidly expanding middle class, urbanisation, and food security. MTI is currently operating two investment strategies. The growth portfolio aimed at building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable growth stories and an investment portfolio containing mature companies with established cash flows and growing Net Asset Value.

Our purpose-driven mindset guides us toward investing in businesses where the returns delivered to our shareholders are closely accompanied by sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. By working actively with management teams and conducting a rigorous due diligence process, MTIs portfolio of companies safeguard strong governance structures, ensure a positive impact on societies and reduce the harm on fragile ecosystems.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Read more on: www.mti-investment.com

Links

MTI Investor Relations
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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