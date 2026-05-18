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WKN: A3C9L9 | ISIN: SE0017105539 | Ticker-Symbol: K8Y
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 08:55
0,056 Euro
+0,90 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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MTI INVESTMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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MTI INVESTMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment AB publishes its Core Holdings Update Q1 2026

MTI Investment (NASDAQ First North: MTI) ("The Company") has today published its Core Holdings Update for Quarter 1 2026, including an update of the company's estimated Net Asset Value (NAV). The report is available on the company's website and attached to this release.

The estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share amounted to SEK 2.44 as of 31 March 2026, compared to SEK 2.16 in Q1 2025, an increase of 13%, reflecting continued portfolio growth and solid underlying performance across MTI's holdings. The end-of-quarter share price was SEK 0.66, corresponding to a 73% discount to NAV per share.

Key highlights include

  • Mtaji Wetu securing the first external financing for loan book expansion and improving distribution channels to reach more customers
  • AML Finance demonstrating accelerating growth supported by an expanding customer base and increased loan book

Growth Portfolio traction: Portfolio companies supported under the NORAD project collectively raised approximately USD 776,000 during the quarter, bringing total external capital mobilized to about USD 1.2 million for early-stage ventures supported by MTI.

Link to the Company's report page: mti-investment.com

For additional information
Anton Dahlberg, CEO
anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com
+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa-focused investment company that takes an active ownership role in high-quality small and medium enterprises. MTI invests in businesses that capitalize on Africa's major growth trends: a rapidly expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and greater food security. The purpose-driven approach guides MTI to invest in companies where financial returns for shareholders go hand-in-hand with sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. The company operates two distinct investment strategies: a growth portfolio for building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable ventures and an investment portfolio containing mature, cash-flow-positive companies.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Read more on: www.mti-investment.com

Links

MTI Investor Relations
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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