Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute Announces Role As CSA Partner Firm Under S&P Global's CSA Consultant Accreditation Program, Launches Practical Guide to CSA

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), a leading sustainability consulting and research firm, has been named as a CSA Partner Firm under the new S&P Global CSA Consultant Accreditation Program.

The Program provides structured training, testing, and ongoing methodology updates to deepen consultants' understanding of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

G&A is proud to be among the Program's initial accredited firms. Three G&A team members have also completed S&P Global's official in-depth training and are now CSA Accredited Consultants: Alizah Mooman, Vice President, Sustainability Consulting; Natali Alsunna, Senior Sustainability Analyst; and Natalia Menezes, Senior Sustainability Analyst.

With more than 15 years of experience working alongside companies preparing for the CSA, G&A also served as a pilot participant to help test the Program.

Capturing practical advice based on its long-standing work with the CSA, G&A has issued the "S&P Global CSA at a Glance: A Practical Guide for Companies," now available here.

The guide explains the basics of the CSA, including its industry-specific scoring methodology, participation process, and the various uses of assessment results. The new resource also shows how companies can use their results for peer benchmarking, identifying gaps, and setting sustainability priorities. Finally, it delves into how CSA results inform eligibility for the Sustainability Yearbook and indices administered by S&P Dow Jones Indices, such as the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices.

"The CSA is about more than a score. For more than 15 years, we've seen the real value the process can bring to companies that understand it and put it to work. This guide is designed to help companies understand the assessment, the true value of participating, and how it can support their priorities and the return on their sustainability investments," said Louis D. Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder of G&A Institute.

G&A helps companies transform assessment feedback into measurable progress. This can take the form of strengthening disclosures, closing performance gaps, and establishing the documentation structure needed for more efficient submissions. Companies that are not formally invited to participate can also use the CSA as a strategic tool. Learn how G&A's CSA Accredited Consultants can support your organization's CSA journey year over year.

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

Since 2011, G&A has been building and expanding a comprehensive database of corporate sustainability reporting data based on analysis of thousands of ESG and sustainability reports to help steer strategy for G&A's clients and improve their disclosure and reporting. More information is available on our website at ga-institute.com.

Accreditation Disclaimer

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. ("G&A Institute") is an independent third party and is not an affiliate, agent, or representative of S&P Global Inc. or any of its subsidiaries including S&P Global Limited ("S&P Global"). G&A Institute's accreditation by S&P Global reflects completion of a training program and does not constitute endorsement, approval, certification, or review by S&P Global of G&A Institute's services, advice, or work product. S&P Global does not supervise, direct, or participate in G&A Institute's client engagements, and S&P Global assumes no responsibility or liability for G&A Institute's services or any reliance thereon.

S&P, S&P Global, and the S&P Global logo are trademarks of S&P Global Inc. or its subsidiaries. Learn more about the S&P Global CSA Consultant Accreditation Program.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT

Louis D. Coppola

CEO & Co-Founder

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14

Email lcoppola@ga-institute.com



G&A Institute Launches Practical Guide to CSA

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-institute-announces-role-as-csa-partner-firm-under-sandp-g-1246341