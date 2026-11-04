Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, is now available on Microsoft Marketplace. This milestone enables Microsoft customers, enterprises, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to seamlessly procure, deploy, and scale the PowerDMARC platform directly within their trusted cloud ecosystem.

PowerDMARC is Now Available on Microsoft Marketplace

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/322297_2955576ca46a98ca_002full.jpg

The listing simplifies procurement and subscription management, allowing eligible customers to consolidate purchasing with their existing Microsoft commercial agreements. Organizations can use PowerDMARC to manage and monitor email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, through a centralized dashboard without installing additional software.

PowerDMARC also integrates with Microsoft 365 environments, helping organizations analyze DMARC aggregate reports from Microsoft email services. Its Microsoft Sentinel integration lets security teams stream email authentication and threat intelligence data into their security workflows, improving visibility and incident response.

"We want to make domain protection a seamless part of every organization's daily cloud operations. Integrating with Microsoft ensures that businesses can secure their email channels instantly, using the procurement and cloud infrastructure they already trust.", said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.

PowerDMARC helps organizations strengthen domain protection, improve email deliverability, and detect potential spoofing attempts. The solution supports organizations managing multiple domains, including enterprises and MSPs overseeing email security for multiple clients.

Visit the PowerDMARC Microsoft Marketplace listing or contact their team for custom pricing.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a leading email authentication and domain security platform, providing DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT managed solutions along with hosted reporting powered by AI-driven threat intelligence and analysis. The platform protects over 10,000 organizations across more than 130 countries, including Fortune 100 companies, governments, MSPs, and MSSPs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322297