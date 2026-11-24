

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has launched an internal 'Code Red' initiative to overhaul how it prevents and responds to major service disruptions following a 24-hour outage that affected its Microsoft 365 products earlier this month.



The move follows the November 12-13 incident, which exposed weaknesses in the company's engineering systems and crisis response, according to internal memos reviewed by Reuters.



Millions of people were affected after the massive outage disrupted several Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Microsoft had clarified that it was due to an unexpected failure that left several servers unavailable and placed additional strain on the remaining operational infrastructure, disrupting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services.



Popular platforms, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Copilot, SharePoint and OneDrive, were among the services affected, triggering widespread frustration among employees, businesses, and organizations.



The outage disrupted Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other services, affecting governments, businesses and airlines across several countries.



Jason Henderson, president of M365 Core, described the incident as the most customer-impacting event in Exchange Online's history, saying an unprecedented number of customers had been left without email for an extended period.



In a separate memo, corporate vice president Amanda Silver said engineers struggled to coordinate their response amid fragmented diagnostic systems.



As part of the Code Red initiative, Microsoft has outlined five workstreams focused on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms.



The company aims to resolve future worldwide incidents within one hour and plans to deploy AI agents to help engineers analyze system health data more quickly.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News