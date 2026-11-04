MilliporeSigma: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Hosts Change Chemistry European Forum To Advance Safety and Sustainability in Chemistry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, recently hosted Change Chemistry at its global headquarters for the nonprofit organization's 2026 European Forum. Bringing together leaders from across the chemical value chain, the two-day event focused on "Building the Infrastructure for Safe and Sustainable Chemistry."

Through interactive discussions and working sessions, participants explored how companies, policymakers and innovators can strengthen the market conditions, policy frameworks, innovation guidance and measurement tools needed to accelerate the adoption of safer chemistry solutions.

"Advancing safety and sustainability in chemistry requires more than developing new solutions. We need consistent standards, reliable metrics and greater transparency to help companies evaluate safer and more sustainable alternatives and scale their adoption," said Jeffrey Whitford, Chief Sustainability, Social Responsibility and Inclusion Officer for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Forums like this are essential to building the industry-wide collaboration needed to turn these solutions into meaningful progress."

What Participants Explored

Throughout the event, industry leaders shared perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the transition to safer chemistry, highlighting five priorities:

Strengthening market signals: Jeffrey Whitford joined Sjoerd Dijkstra, Director Sustainability Strategy and Excellence from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, to explore the business drivers, information gaps and transparency challenges influencing investment and product development decisions, and how clearer market priorities can support the development and commercialization of safer chemistry solutions.

Jeffrey Whitford joined Sjoerd Dijkstra, Director Sustainability Strategy and Excellence from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, to explore the business drivers, information gaps and transparency challenges influencing investment and product development decisions, and how clearer market priorities can support the development and commercialization of safer chemistry solutions. Advancing supportive policies: Experts from Dow, the World Economic Forum, UBA and ChemSec explored how evolving regulatory frameworks, procurement programs and incentives in Europe and the U.S. can address barriers to adoption, encourage investment and accelerate innovation in safer chemistry while supporting sustainability and economic competitiveness.

Experts from Dow, the World Economic Forum, UBA and ChemSec explored how evolving regulatory frameworks, procurement programs and incentives in Europe and the U.S. can address barriers to adoption, encourage investment and accelerate innovation in safer chemistry while supporting sustainability and economic competitiveness. Translating market needs into innovation: Representatives from International Sustainable Chemistry Collaborative Centre, SureChem and greenCHEM discussed how clearer technical, safety and sustainability criteria can help researchers and product developers accelerate the commercialization of safer chemistry alternatives.

Representatives from International Sustainable Chemistry Collaborative Centre, SureChem and greenCHEM discussed how clearer technical, safety and sustainability criteria can help researchers and product developers accelerate the commercialization of safer chemistry alternatives. Measuring meaningful progress: Event participants examined how consistent metrics, benchmarks and disclosure practices can strengthen transparency, accountability and confidence in safer chemistry initiatives.

Event participants examined how consistent metrics, benchmarks and disclosure practices can strengthen transparency, accountability and confidence in safer chemistry initiatives. Turning insights into action: Participants reviewed and provided feedback on the evolving Change Chemistry Safer Chemistry Transition Framework, identifying gaps and opportunities to incorporate insights on market demand, policy, innovation and performance measurement into a practical tool to help companies prioritize actions, guide implementation and accelerate progress.

The forum builds on the longstanding partnership between Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Change Chemistry to advance sustainability in chemistry across industrial supply chains. Whitford's role on the Change Chemistry Board of Directors further underscores the organizations' shared commitment to fostering industry collaboration and accelerating meaningful progress.

To explore more about how MilliporeSigma is putting this commitment into action, visit the company's Sustainability and Social Business Innovation webpage.



Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, hosted Change Chemistry's 2026 European Forum, bringing together leaders from across the chemical value chain to explore opportunities to advance safer chemistry solutions. Photo credit: Change Chemistry.

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