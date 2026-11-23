Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's Daejeon facility is designed to eliminate on-site fossil fuel use and increase energy and water efficiency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced the opening of a €300 million Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Production Center in Daejeon, South Korea. The 44,500-square-meter site expands regional capacity for critical materials and solutions used in the development and production of biologic medicines, with sustainability considerations integrated into the facility's design from the outset.

Designed to eliminate on-site fossil fuel use, the center follows the company's Net-Zero Building Standards. These standards integrate sustainability into capital planning by identifying opportunities to increase energy efficiency above requirements, incorporating renewable energy systems into facility operations and targeting the reduction of water and waste consumption.

"Integrating sustainability into our capital investment planning is essential to achieving our broader sustainability goals," said Jeffrey Whitford, Chief Sustainability, Social Responsibility and Inclusion Officer at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "The Daejeon center's design is proof of this commitment in action through its fully electrified, energy-efficient design."

The facility combines several measures to reduce resource use:

Heat pumps serve the building's HVAC systems and are expected to reduce electricity consumption by 50% compared with an electric boiler system.

Solar panels make use of available roof space, with an installed capacity of 875 kilowatts, while energy recovery technology in the air-handling units helps improve efficiency.

The facility's water intake is also reduced through on-site rainwater capture.

Beyond the facility's on-site design measures, the Daejeon center expands manufacturing capacity in Asia-Pacific and brings critical bioprocessing products closer to regional customers. It is the company's largest Life Science investment in the region to date, supporting supply confidence from early process development through commercial-scale manufacturing.

Learn more about MilliporeSigma's sustainability efforts by visiting its Sustainability and Social Business Innovation webpage.

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SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sustainability-built-in-how-merck-kgaa-darmstadt-germanys-daejeon-cen-1255636