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BM

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 20:21
5,000 Euro
+0,40 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9605,05018:10
4,9805,00017:41
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 17:30 Uhr
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BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31st October 2026 the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company's shares are as follows:

Fund Name

Sedol

NAV Per Share

MTD Performance

YTD Performance

NAV Date

BH Macro Ltd

B1NPGV1

$4.52

0.41%

0.02%

31st October 2026

BH Macro Ltd

B1NP514

441p

0.40%

0.10%

31st October 2026

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement are an estimate, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations. The final month-end Net Asset Value may be materially different from these estimated weekly values, and should only be taken as indicative values which have been provided for information only and no reliance should be placed on them. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year. MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date: 4th November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.