Amazon überholt Walmart: Größtes US-Unternehmen nach Umsatz
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|Amazon überholt Walmart: Größtes US-Unternehmen nach Umsatz
|Amazon überholt Walmart: Größtes US-Unternehmen nach Umsat
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|Amazon überholt Walmart: Größtes US-Unternehmen nach Umsatz
|Amazon überholt Walmart: Größtes US-Unternehmen nach Umsat
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
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|%
|AMAZON.COM INC
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|+6,24 %
|WALMART INC
|116,26
|+4,23 %