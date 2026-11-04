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WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
04.11.26 | 17:26
3,100 Euro
+0,81 % +0,025
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0803,11018:41
3,0703,11018:10
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 18:36 Uhr
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RingConn and Borussia Dortmund Join Forces in a BVB Women's Premium Partnership

RingConn and Borussia Dortmund Join Forces in a BVB Women's Premium Partnership

Partnership brings together wearable technology and football, encouraging a deeper understanding of health and the body's natural rhythms.

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RingConn, a health technology company specializing in smart rings, announced a partnership with Borussia Dortmund's women's football team, becoming the team's Premium Partner. The collaboration brings together wearable technology and football, with a shared focus on deepening understanding of the body, recognizing its natural rhythms, and making health insights part of everyday life.

At the heart of the partnership is the idea of Own Your Rhythm - encourages people to look beyond external expectations, listen to their bodies, and tune into their natural rhythms. Through its smart ring technology, RingConn provides insights into personal health metrics, helping users better understand their bodies and their natural rhythms over time.

As part of the collaboration, some players of Borussia Dortmund will receive RingConn Gen 3 smart rings for continued use. The collaboration creates an opportunity to bring health technology into the everyday routines of BVB's football players, while keeping the focus on individual awareness and personal well-being.

For RingConn, the partnership reflects a broader belief that health awareness is not limited to specific moments or routines. Small, consistent insights can help people become more familiar with their bodies over time. Designed for continuous wear, RingConn's smart rings provide health and wellness insights through a connected experience, supporting users as they navigate the demands and rhythms of everyday life.

"We are pleased to welcome RingConn as a Premium Partner of our women's football team. Our players are defined by commitment, individuality and a strong connection to their bodies, and this partnership supports exactly that. Listening to your body and understanding your own rhythm helps everyone perform and feel well, on the pitch and in everyday life," says BVB managing director Svenja Schlenker.

Through this partnership, RingConn and Borussia Dortmund aim to bring greater attention to the relationship between technology, body awareness and everyday well-being. Guided by the principle of Own Your Rhythm, the collaboration places the individual at the center - recognizing that understanding one's body is a personal journey, shaped by individual needs, habits and experiences.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a user-centric company, driven by continuous innovation, to provide professional, continuous, and thoughtful health monitoring products and services. RingConn is dedicated to becoming users' most trusted guardian for their physical and mental well-being.

About Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most traditional and popular German football clubs. Founded in 1909, BVB boasts more than 10 million fans within Germany and, in addition, also looks to a rapidly growing fan base worldwide. The eight-time German champions and five-time DFB-Pokal winner was in 1966 the first German club to win a European Cup competition. BVB also became the first Bundesliga club to win the UEFA Champions League in 1997, followed by the Intercontinental Cup in the same year. With a turnover of about 460 million Euros, Borussia Dortmund is also one of the economically strongest football clubs in the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ringconn-and-borussia-dortmund-join-forces-in-a-bvb-womens-premium-partnership-302929467.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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