

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study released by the American Heart Association has linked energy drinks and stimulant supplements to serious heart problems, including heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrest.



The findings are based on an analysis of more than 28,000 reports submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration between 2017 and 2025.



During the study, researchers examined reports of heart-related problems, including heart attacks, sudden cardiac arrest and irregular heart rhythms. They found that adults aged 18 to 34 who experienced these problems were more likely to have consumed caffeinated energy drinks or supplements containing stimulants, such as pre-workout powders.



According to the researchers, heart attacks were about 4.5 times more likely to be linked to energy drinks and stimulant supplements. Irregular heart rhythms, particularly ventricular arrhythmias, and heart palpitations were about four times more likely to be associated with high caffeine intake.



The study also found links between energy drink consumption and other heart-related problems. These included an almost threefold higher likelihood of an elevated heart rate, a 2.71-fold higher likelihood of chest pain and nearly twice the likelihood of fainting.



Overall, the findings raise concerns about the possible heart risks of consuming energy drinks and high-caffeine supplements, particularly among younger adults.



'Our findings support the case for more systematic safety monitoring of caffeine- and stimulant-containing products,' said study author Sai Samayamanthula from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. 'In addition, healthcare professionals should remember to ask their younger patients who have palpitations, chest pain or fainting spells if they recently or regularly consume these products.'



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