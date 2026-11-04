DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. Signs Caitlin Clark as First-Ever Brand Partner Across DICK'S and Foot Locker

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods News

Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a multi-year partnership with basketball star, Caitlin Clark, uniting one of the most influential athletes with one of the leading sports retailers to bring Clark's brand to fans across the world. The exclusive deal includes DICK'S and Foot Locker, marking the first time either company has signed an athlete as a brand partner.

"DICK'S Sporting Goods was always a stop before the start of any sports season when I was growing up," said Clark. "Being the first ever brand partner for both them and Foot Locker is a really special full-circle moment. Both brands have deep roots in sport, basketball and sneaker culture, and have strong connections with fans in the U.S. and around the world."

"We're excited to partner with Caitlin because we see the same opportunity to build on the energy around basketball and bring more people closer to the game through DICK'S and Foot Locker," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. "Caitlin has an incredible ability to inspire, and as an athlete whose love of sports extends beyond basketball to golf, football, soccer, baseball, softball and more, she connects with fans across every part of our business. This partnership offers new ways to come together around a shared passion for sport, and the possibilities it creates."

Through the partnership, DICK'S and Foot Locker will collaborate with Clark on national and global campaigns, custom promotion supporting her signature footwear, apparel and product lines, retail and digital experiences, fan activations, appearances and community programming designed to bring athletes closer to the game.

"Caitlin has had an extraordinary impact on the game of basketball, not only through her talent and star power, but through the countless young girls and boys she has inspired to play the sports that they love, stay in the game and become fans of sport," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing, eCommerce & Athlete Experience Officer, DICK'S. "That impact is deeply connected to what we believe at DICK'S: sports can build confidence, create opportunity and change lives. We're proud to partner with an athlete who is helping a new generation see what's possible."

"Caitlin's influence reaches far beyond the court. She has captivated fans, inspired a new generation, and brought new energy to the game," said Brett O'Brien, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Foot Locker. "Foot Locker has always been the home for basketball, connecting fans with the athletes, products, and moments that move the game forward across the globe. Our partnership with Caitlin builds on that commitment, creating new opportunities to bring fans closer to the sport and celebrate the culture surrounding it."

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is a leading footwear and apparel retailer. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture.

Media Contacts

DICK'S Sporting Goods - press@dcsg.com

Foot Locker- mediarelations@footlocker.com

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Find more stories and multimedia from DICK'S Sporting Goods at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/dicks-sporting-goods-inc.-signs-caitlin-clark-as-first-ever-brand-part-1246483