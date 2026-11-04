

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) signed a multi-year partnership with basketball star Caitlin Clark. The exclusive deal includes DICK'S and Foot Locker and marks the first time either retailer has signed an athlete as a brand partner.



Caitlin Clark said the partnership is a full-circle moment, as DICK'S was a regular stop for her before each sports season growing up.



DICK'S Executive Chairman Ed Stack said the deal will help connect more fans with basketball and other sports through both retailers, highlighting Clark's ability to inspire fans across multiple sports.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.54 percent down at $136.31.



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