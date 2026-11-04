New Independent Research Names Omnicom Media a Leader in Media Management Services

Report: "Omnicom Media is best for enterprises seeking to integrate media, commerce, identity, and creative on a common technology foundation"

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, has been named a "Leader" among global media management services providers in a new analysis from leading research and advisory firm Forrester.

Published today, The Forrester Wave: Media Management Services, Q4 2026 evaluated the 12 most significant media management service providers against 19 criteria specific to current offering and strategy. Designed to help CMO professionals select the right provider for their needs, the report assesses the media groups under three designations: Leaders, Strong Performers, and Contenders.

With the highest possible scores (5) across seven criteria, Omnicom Media was one of three of the 12 providers evaluated to receive designation as a "Leader". Under the current offering category, OMG received 5/5 scores in four of the 13 criteria, including data/marketing sciences, commerce media, media buying, and principal- media buying. Additionally, OMG received the highest possible scores in three out of the six criteria within the strategy category, including innovation, partner ecosystem, and global delivery strategy.

According to the evaluation, "Strong technology, IPG integration, and go-to-market strategy underpin Omnicom's exemplary account-led orchestration";1 while reference customers "value Omnicom's co-creation model" and "note its negotiating power as a defense against media inflation"2 - an assessment that to Omnicom Media aligns with its status as the world's largest global media management group, with more than $75 billion in billings.

Strategy and Capabilities Powered by Omni

In the strategy analysis, Forrester's evaluation states that Omnicom Media "translates partnerships into repeatable client value, including an industry-specialized agentic operating model codeveloped with Adobe and integrated into Omni, its proprietary marketing operating system"3 and that its "substantial AI investment demonstrates a commitment to innovation."4

From a capabilities standpoint, the report notes that "Omnicom excels at turning audience intelligence and data science into buying leverage and integrated execution"5 while "the combination of Acxiom identity and Flywheel Commerce Cloud strengthens commerce media through unified data, SKU-level management, and sales attribution connected to compensation."6 (Omnicom Media is one of the world's largest buyers of retail media, managing more than $10 billion in retail media investment.)

Summing up the key takeaway for brands, Forrester's profile on Omnicom Media concludes, "Omnicom Media is best for enterprises seeking to integrate media, commerce, identity, and creative on a common technology foundation."7

"In a marketplace being reshaped by AI, commerce and increasingly complex consumer journeys, we believe Forrester offers marketers a valuable perspective on what truly differentiates a leader: the ability to connect intelligence, technology, partnerships and buying power to deliver measurable business value," says Omnicom Media CEO Florian Adamski. "That's exactly what our Growth by Design strategy enables, bringing together the best talent, proprietary platforms and partner capabilities in a model built accelerate client ambitions and drive increased brand growth."

Research Marketplace Momentum

Receiving the designation as a Leader is the latest in a streak of good news for Omnicom Media, which in October alone won the North America media business for The Coca-Cola Company; was named the EMEA media AOR for Europe's biggest single advertiser, the Lidl retail chain; landed the global assignment for Lavazza coffee; and was awarded the L'oreal business in the DACH region. Adding this 30-day sprint to a 2026-win record that already included Adidas, CVS, Delta, Dyson, IBM, Novo Nordisk, Uber, and Xiaomi brings Omnicom Media's YTD total to more than $10 billion in billings won or retained through competitive pitches.

Additionally, the latest edition of the Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry) published last month, Omnicom Media was again named the best performing global media group, topping both the global ranking as well as the regional rankings across North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM. This marks the second consecutive report in which Omnicom Media has topped the Network Diagnostics report's global and regional rankings. Additionally, three Omnicom Media agencies - OMD, PHD and Initiative - were among the top five best performing global media agencies, with OMD topping the ranking for the 12th consecutive report.

Concurrent with growing its client roster and topping industry performance rankings, Omnicom Media has also continued to expand its partner ecosystem in 2026, activating its co-creation model to launch first-to-market collaborations with Google, Meta & Walmart, Pinterest and Roku & Amazon designed to redefine how brands influence consumer decisions in the AI era; and with Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Paramount that connect brand content to platform programming, viewing experiences, and consumer expectations and behaviors.

"Our performance demonstrates what industry recognition looks like in a changing media marketplace," said Adamski. "From winning some of the world's most iconic and successful brands to building partnerships that open new opportunities for growth, we are translating our scale, talent, and technology into tangible client advantage. To us, the Forrester recognition reinforces the strength of that model and our ability to keep raising the bar for what media can deliver."

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Omnicom Media

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 47,000 specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, PHD, Initiative, Hearts United, and UM; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel end-to-end commerce solution; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories. For more information visit omnicommedia.com.

____________________________

1 The Forrester Wave: : Media Management Services, Q4 2026, page 6

2 The Forrester Wave: : Media Management Services, Q4 2026, page 7

3 The Forrester Wave: : Media Management Services, Q4 2026, page 6

4 The Forrester Wave: : Media Management Services, Q4 2026, page 6

5 The Forrester Wave: : Media Management Services, Q4 2026, page 7

6 The Forrester Wave: : Media Management Services, Q4 2026, page 7

7 The Forrester Wave: : Media Management Services, Q4 2026, page 7

Media contact: isabelle.gauvry@omc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-independent-research-names-omnicom-media-a-leader-in-media-management-services-302929661.html