Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, reports the transaction details for its 12-month share buyback programme of up to €100 million announced on 13 October 2026.

Detailed information including all individual transactions and execution venues can be found on Share Buyback Programme Commercial Real Estate Developer And Manager. (https://ctp.eu/investors/share-buyback/)

Trade Date Number of shares purchased Average Purchase Price Total Consideration 29 October 2026 129,661 €12.3296 €1,598,668.27 30 October 2026 143,502 €12.3794 €1,776,468.66 2 November 2026 45,099 €12.4584 €561,861.38 3 November 2026 0 €0.0000 €0.00 4 November 2026 0 €0.0000 €0.00 Total Weekly 318,262 €12.3703 €3,936,998.31 Total from the start of the programme 318,262 €12.3703 €3,936,998.31

CTP has engaged a third party to execute the buyback programme on its behalf, during open and closed periods, independent of CTP.

The share buyback is being executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026 and within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052).

Shares repurchased will be used for capital reduction purposes.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 15.1 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 1.7 million sqm under construction as of 30 September 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 93% annual retention and generating 63% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

Disclaimer

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations set out in Article 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which supplements Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for buyback programmes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104581676/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu



Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu