

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.030 billion, or $8.42 per share. This compares with $959 million, or $7.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Expedia Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.148 billion or $9.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $4.938 billion from $4.412 billion last year.



Expedia Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.030 Bln. vs. $959 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.42 vs. $7.33 last year. -Revenue: $4.938 Bln vs. $4.412 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.69 B To $ 3.75 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 16.37 B To $ 16.43 B



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