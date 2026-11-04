Strong leasing and disciplined execution deliver 13.9% renewal growth, record committed occupancy, 13 new properties expand the portfolio and continued FFO per Unit growth

New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (EST), November 5, 2026.

"Crombie's third quarter results demonstrate what a portfolio built with purpose is designed to deliver: steady, dependable growth," said Mark Holly, President and CEO. "Renewal growth of 13.9% over expiring rental rates was our strongest in more than five years, and committed occupancy matched our record at 97.7%. Commercial same-asset property cash NOI grew 2.7%, and FFO per Unit grew 3.0%. Subsequent to quarter end, we entered into a binding agreement to acquire a portfolio of 13 necessity-based retail properties in Ontario for $134 million, excluding closing and transaction costs. Our focus is unchanged: growing cash flow while compounding long-term value for our Unitholders."

THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per Unit amounts and square feet and as otherwise noted)

Information in this press release is a select summary of results. This press release should be read in conjunction with Crombie's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the periods ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025. Full details on our results can be found at www.crombie.ca and www.sedarplus.ca.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Committed occupancy of 97.7% and economic occupancy of 96.8%; a 20 basis point increase in committed occupancy and a 40 basis point decrease in economic occupancy, compared to the third quarter of 2025

Renewals of 107,000 square feet at rents 13.9% above expiring rental rates An increase of 16.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 using the weighted average rental rate during the renewal term

Property revenue increased by 6.2% to $127,586, from $120,084 in the third quarter of 2025

Operating income attributable to Unitholders (2) was $28,260, an 8.7% decrease compared to $30,950 in the third quarter of 2025

was $28,260, an 8.7% decrease compared to $30,950 in the third quarter of 2025 Funds from operations ("FFO") (1)(2) per Unit of $0.34, an increase of 3.0% compared to $0.33 per Unit in the third quarter of 2025

per Unit of $0.34, an increase of 3.0% compared to $0.33 per Unit in the third quarter of 2025 Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") (1)(2) per Unit of $0.30 per Unit unchanged from $0.30 per Unit in the third quarter of 2025

per Unit of $0.30 per Unit unchanged from $0.30 per Unit in the third quarter of 2025 Commercial same-asset property cash NOI (1) increased by 2.7% to $86,513, from $84,257 in the third quarter of 2025

increased by 2.7% to $86,513, from $84,257 in the third quarter of 2025 Following the substantial completion of The Marlstone in Q2 2026, lease-up is currently underway

Capital Allocation Highlights

Acquired two land parcels in Windsor, NS, from a third party totalling 10.8 acres for $4,397, excluding closing and transaction costs

Issued $300,000 of Series N senior unsecured notes, on a private placement basis, maturing July 6, 2033 with a contractual interest rate of 4.518% per annum payable in equal semi-annual installments on January 6 and July 6

Redeemed $200,000 of Series F senior unsecured notes bearing interest at 3.677% per annum and scheduled to mature on August 26, 2026

Disposition of one retail property in Regional Markets, totalling 116,000 square feet for gross proceeds of $5,500

Invested $6,049 in modernizations during the quarter

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Cautionary Statements" below for a reconciliation of FFO, AFFO, and commercial same-asset property cash NOI.

(2) Operating income attributable to Unitholders, FFO, and AFFO for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were updated from the previously reported figures for a change in presentation of fair value of Unit-based compensation.

Highlighted Subsequent Events

Acquisition Activity

On October 13, 2026, Crombie entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a necessity-based portfolio of 13 retail properties in Ontario from a third party totalling approximately 588,000 square feet for $134,000, excluding closing and transaction costs. Consideration for the properties will be financed through the existing unsecured revolving credit facility. This acquisition is scheduled to close in November 2026.

Disposition Activity

On October 29, 2026, Crombie disposed of a 100% interest in a retail property in Regional Markets to a third party totalling 271,000 square feet. Total proceeds, before closing and transaction costs, were $5,450, of which $2,700 was in the form of vendor take-back financing for three years. As part of this transaction, Crombie retained the grocery component through a long-term lease.

Portfolio Optimization

Our development program is divided into major development projects with a total estimated cost greater than $50,000, and non-major development projects with a total estimate cost below $50,000.

Major Development

Following substantial completion of The Marlstone, there was no material major development activity during the period.

Non-major Development

Non-major developments are shorter in duration and thus carry less overall risk as compared to Crombie's major development pipeline. These projects have the ability to create value while enhancing the overall quality of the portfolio.

The table below summarizes active non-major developments within Crombie's portfolio at September 30, 2026.

At Crombie's Share Type Project Count Estimated GLA

on Completion Estimated Total Cost Estimated Cost

to Complete (2) Land-use intensification, redevelopments and other 6 118,200 $ 66,973 $ 57,270 Modernizations (1) 24 - 23,082 - Total non-major developments 30 118,200 $ 90,055 $ 57,270



(1) Modernizations are capital investments to modernize/renovate Crombie-owned grocery-anchored properties in exchange for a defined return and potential extended lease term. The spend on completed modernizations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $6,049 and $23,082, respectively (three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 - $14,932 and $24,018, respectively).

(2) Estimated cost to complete reflects approved projects currently in progress. It does not include potential future projects for which approvals have not yet been obtained.

Financial Metrics

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Variance % 2026 2025 Variance % Net property income (1) $ 85,193 $ 79,474 $ 5,719 7.2 % $ 246,681 $ 237,961 $ 8,720 3.7 % Operating income attributable to Unitholders

(2) $ 28,260 $ 30,950 $ (2,690 ) (8.7) % $ 86,027 $ 92,628 $ (6,601 ) (7.1) % Commercial same-asset property cash NOI (1) $ 86,513 $ 84,257 $ 2,256 2.7 % $ 255,934 $ 248,001 $ 7,933 3.2 % FFO (1)(2) $ 63,891 $ 62,078 $ 1,813 2.9 % $ 187,901 $ 180,896 $ 7,005 3.9 % Per Unit $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.01 3.0 % $ 1.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.02 2.0 % Payout ratio (1) 67.1 % 67.1 % - % 67.9 % 68.5 % (0.6) % AFFO (1)(2) $ 57,061 $ 55,099 $ 1,962 3.6 % $ 166,740 $ 160,087 $ 6,653 4.2 % Per Unit $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ - - % $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.03 3.5 % Payout ratio (1) 75.1 % 75.6 % (0.5) % 76.5 % 77.4 % (0.9) %



(1) Net property income, commercial same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Cautionary Statements and Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of net property income, same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO, and AFFO payout ratio.

(2) Operating income attributable to Unitholders, FFO, AFFO, and related per Unit and payout ratios for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, were updated from the previously reported figures for a change in presentation of fair value of Unit-based compensation.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results

Operating income attributable to Unitholders

The decrease in operating income in the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to impairment of investment properties, increased interest expense from the net issuance of senior unsecured notes in 2026, and a reduction in development management fees. This was offset in part by property revenue growth from recent acquisitions, new leasing, and renewals.

In addition to the items discussed above for the quarter, the year-to-date decrease was further driven by a reduction in lease termination income, a decrease in gain (loss) on disposal of investment properties, increased tenant incentive amortization from modernizations, and lower net property income from residential. Also contributing to the decline was the 2025 gain on derecognition of a right-of-use asset from the disposition of the Moncton Main Street Centre property, higher general and administrative expenses related to filling vacant roles, and increased depreciation and amortization from acquisitions. This was partially offset by increased supplemental rent from modernization investments.

Commercial same-asset property cash NOI

The increase in commercial same-asset property cash NOI for the quarter was primarily driven by renewals, contractual rent step-ups, and new leasing.

The year-to-date increase was driven by the items discussed above for the quarter as well as increased supplemental rent from modernization investments.

FFO

The increase in FFO for the quarter was primarily due to property revenue growth as discussed above. This was partially offset by a reduction in development management fees and increased interest expense due to the net issuance of senior unsecured notes in the current quarter.

In addition to the items discussed above for the quarter, the year-to-date increase was further driven by increased supplemental rent from modernization investments. This was partially offset by reduced lease termination income, a reduction in property revenue from properties disposed of, lower net property income from residential, and an increase in general and administrative expenses related to filling vacant roles.

AFFO

The increase in AFFO in the quarter and year-to-date was primarily driven by the same factors impacting FFO.

Operational Metrics

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Number of investment properties (1) 301 297 Gross leasable area (2) 18,723,000 18,198,000 Economic occupancy (3) 96.8 % 97.2 % Committed occupancy (4) 97.7 % 97.5 % Total properties inclusive of joint ventures and residential property (5) 311 306 Gross leasable area inclusive of joint ventures and residential property 19,435,000 18,815,000



(1) This includes properties owned at full and partial interests, excluding joint ventures, wholly owned residential, and properties under development.

(2) Gross leasable area is adjusted to reflect Crombie's proportionate interest in partially owned properties, excluding joint ventures and a wholly owned residential asset.

(3) Represents space currently under lease contract and rent has commenced.

(4) Represents current economic occupancy plus completed lease contracts for future occupancy of currently vacant space.

(5) Inclusive of properties under development.

Committed occupancy of 97.7% included 170,000 square feet of space committed at September 30, 2026. VECTOM and Major Markets represent 126,000 square feet of committed space. The increase in committed occupancy compared to September 30, 2025 was due to new leasing activity and acquisitions.

New commercial leases increased occupancy by 121,000 square feet at September 30, 2026, at an average first-year rate of $28.44 per square foot.

Renewal activity for the third quarter of 2026 consisted of 107,000 square feet of retail renewals, reflecting a 13.9% increase over expiring rental rates.

When comparing the expiring rental rates to the weighted average rental rate for the renewal term, Crombie achieved an increase of 16.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Condition Metrics

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Fair value of unencumbered investment properties (3) $ 4,297,000 $ 3,911,000 $ 3,881,000 Available liquidity (1) $ 591,511 $ 669,229 $ 676,106 Debt to gross book value - cost basis (2) 46.4 % 45.5 % 45.6 % Debt to gross fair value (3)(4) 41.9 % 42.1 % 41.9 % Weighted average interest rate 4.2 % 4.1 % 4.1 % Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA (3)(4)(6) 7.91x 7.66x 7.66x Interest coverage ratio (3)(4)(5)(6) 3.33x 3.40x 3.46x



(1) Represents the undrawn portion on the credit facilities, excluding joint facilities with joint operation partners.

(2) See Capital Management note in the Financial Statements.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate Crombie's business performance. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Cautionary Statements" below for a reconciliation of debt to gross fair value, debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, and interest coverage ratio.

(4) See Debt Metrics section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(5) For the three months ended September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025.

(6) Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA and interest coverage ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, were updated from the previously reported figures for a change in presentation of fair value of Unit-based compensation.

Conference Call and Webcast

Crombie will provide additional details regarding its third quarter ended September 30, 2026 results on a conference call to be held Thursday, November 5, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Accompanying the conference call will be a presentation that will be available on the Investors section of Crombie's website. To join the conference call, please dial +1-833-752-5566 (U.S./Canada) or +1-647-258-0575 (international). To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your details here to receive an instant automated call back. You may also listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca and through this link.

A replay will be available by dialing +1-855-669-9658 and entering password 5339427#, until midnight on November 12, 2026.

Non-GAAP Measures and Cautionary Statements

Net property income, commercial same-asset property cash NOI, FFO, AFFO, FFO payout ratio, AFFO payout ratio, debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, debt to gross fair value, fair value of unencumbered investment properties and interest coverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures as computed by Crombie may differ from similar computations as reported by other entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to other such entities. Management includes these measures as they represent key performance indicators to management, and it believes certain investors use these measures as a means of assessing Crombie's financial performance. For additional information on these non-GAAP measures see our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The reconciliations for each non-GAAP measure included in this press release are outlined as follows:

Net Property Income

Management uses net property income as a measure of performance of properties period over period.

Net property income is as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Property revenue $ 127,586 $ 120,084 $ 7,502 $ 380,870 $ 366,593 $ 14,277 Property operating expenses (42,393 ) (40,610 ) (1,783 ) (134,189 ) (128,632 ) (5,557 ) Net property income $ 85,193 $ 79,474 $ 5,719 $ 246,681 $ 237,961 $ 8,720

Same-Asset Property Cash NOI

Crombie measures certain performance and operating metrics on a same-asset basis to evaluate the period-over-period performance of those properties owned and operated by Crombie. "Same-asset" refers to those properties that were owned and operated by Crombie for the current and comparative reporting periods. Properties that will be undergoing a redevelopment in a future period and those for which planning activities are underway are also in this category until such development activities commence and/or tenant leasing/renewal activity is suspended. Same-asset property cash NOI reflects Crombie's proportionate ownership of jointly operated properties (and excludes any properties held in joint ventures).

Management uses net property income on a cash basis (property cash NOI) as a measure of performance, as it reflects the cash generated by properties period over period. Net property income on a cash basis, which excludes non-cash straight-line rent recognition and amortization of tenant incentive amounts, is as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Net property income $ 85,193 $ 79,474 $ 5,719 $ 246,681 $ 237,961 $ 8,720 Non-cash straight-line rent (597 ) (986 ) 389 (2,500 ) (2,845 ) 345 Non-cash tenant incentive amortization (1) 7,238 8,153 (915 ) 25,779 23,593 2,186 Property cash NOI 91,834 86,641 5,193 269,960 258,709 11,251 Acquisitions and dispositions property cash NOI 2,485 36 2,449 6,786 2,751 4,035 Development property cash NOI 671 231 440 1,024 609 415 Acquisitions, dispositions, and development property cash NOI 3,156 267 2,889 7,810 3,360 4,450 Same-asset property cash NOI $ 88,678 $ 86,374 $ 2,304 $ 262,150 $ 255,349 $ 6,801 Commercial same-asset property cash NOI $ 86,513 $ 84,257 $ 2,256 $ 255,934 $ 248,001 $ 7,933 Residential same-asset property cash NOI (2) 2,165 2,117 48 6,216 7,348 (1,132 ) Same-asset property cash NOI $ 88,678 $ 86,374 $ 2,304 $ 262,150 $ 255,349 $ 6,801



(1) Refer to "Amortization of Tenant Incentives" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for a breakdown of tenant incentive amortization.

(2) Residential includes 100% owned residential property.

FFO

Crombie follows the recommendations of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") publication "REALPAC Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS (January 2022)" in calculating FFO and has applied these recommendations to the FFO amounts included in this press release.

The reconciliation of FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Decrease in net assets attributable to Unitholders $ (11,388 ) $ (11,306 ) $ (82 ) $ (41,990 ) $ (35,331 ) $ (6,659 ) Add (deduct): Amortization of tenant incentives 7,238 8,153 (915 ) 25,779 23,593 2,186 Loss (gain) on disposal of investment properties (297 ) 100 (397 ) (297 ) (3,089 ) 2,792 Gain on derecognition of right-of-use-asset - - - (98 ) (1,770 ) 1,672 Impairment of investment properties 4,600 - 4,600 4,600 - 4,600 Depreciation and amortization of investment properties 21,848 21,254 594 66,149 64,598 1,551 Adjustments for equity-accounted investments 1,330 867 463 2,994 2,599 395 Principal payments on right-of-use assets 86 27 59 261 149 112 Internal leasing costs 826 727 99 2,486 2,188 298 Distributions to Unitholders 42,845 41,669 1,176 127,524 123,926 3,598 Change in fair value of financial instruments (1)(2) (3,197 ) 587 (3,784 ) 493 4,033 (3,540 ) FFO (2) $ 63,891 $ 62,078 $ 1,813 $ 187,901 $ 180,896 $ 7,005 Weighted average Units - basic and diluted (in 000's) 188,254 185,775 2,479 187,685 185,084 2,601 FFO (2) per Unit - basic and diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.01 $ 1.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.02 FFO (2) payout ratio (%) 67.1 % 67.1 % - % 67.9 % 68.5 % (0.6) %



(1) Includes the fair value changes of Crombie's Unit based plans and fair value changes of financial instruments which do not qualify for hedge accounting.

(2) Change in fair value of financial instruments, FFO and the related payout ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were updated from the previously reported figures for a change in presentation of fair value of Unit-based compensation.

AFFO

Crombie follows the recommendations of the "REALPAC Funds From Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for IFRS (January 2022)" in calculating AFFO and has applied these recommendations to the AFFO amounts included in this press release.

The reconciliation of AFFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance FFO (1) $ 63,891 $ 62,078 $ 1,813 $ 187,901 $ 180,896 $ 7,005 Add (deduct): Straight-line rent adjustment (597 ) (986 ) 389 (2,500 ) (2,845 ) 345 Straight-line rent adjustment included in loss from equity-accounted investments 8 (17 ) 25 (4 ) (21 ) 17 Internal leasing costs (826 ) (727 ) (99 ) (2,486 ) (2,188 ) (298 ) Maintenance expenditures on a square footage basis (5,415 ) (5,249 ) (166 ) (16,171 ) (15,755 ) (416 ) AFFO (1) $ 57,061 $ 55,099 $ 1,962 $ 166,740 $ 160,087 $ 6,653 Weighted average Units - basic and diluted (in 000's) 188,254 185,775 2,479 187,685 185,084 2,601 AFFO (1) per Unit - basic and diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ - $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.03 AFFO (1) payout ratio (%) 75.1 % 75.6 % (0.5) % 76.5 % 77.4 % (0.9) %



(1) FFO, AFFO and the related payout ratio for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were updated from the previously reported figures for a change in presentation of fair value of Unit-based compensation.

Debt Metrics

Debt to gross fair value is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to that used by other entities.

The fair value included in this calculation reflects the fair value of the properties as at September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively, based on each property's current use as a revenue-generating investment property. Additionally, as properties are prepared for redevelopment, Crombie considers each property's progress through entitlement in determining the fair value of a property.

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Fixed rate mortgages $ 776,959 $ 807,091 $ 809,859 Senior unsecured notes 1,600,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 Unsecured non-revolving credit facility 50,000 50,000 50,000 Unsecured revolving credit facility 47,800 - - Joint operation secured construction financing facility 2,300 - - Joint operation credit facility 4,046 3,623 3,570 Unsecured bilateral credit facility 41,200 10,000 6,000 Debt held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (1) (2) 263,535 244,495 237,128 Lease liabilities 29,002 31,129 27,091 Adjusted debt $ 2,814,842 $ 2,646,338 $ 2,633,648 Investment properties, fair value $ 6,209,000 $ 5,841,000 $ 5,827,000 Investment properties held in joint ventures, fair value, at Crombie's share (2) 388,000 347,500 318,000 Other assets, cost (3) 92,140 77,738 110,141 Other assets, cost, held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (2) (3) (4) 6,047 4,392 7,573 Cash and cash equivalents 5,456 1,661 4,791 Cash and cash equivalents held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (2) 3,076 6,284 3,068 Deferred financing charges 8,989 9,093 9,688 Gross fair value $ 6,712,708 $ 6,287,668 $ 6,280,261 Debt to gross fair value 41.9 % 42.1 % 41.9 %



(1) Includes Crombie's share of fixed rate mortgages, floating rate construction loans, floating rate revolving credit facilities, and lease liabilities held in joint ventures.

(2) See the "Joint Ventures" section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(3) Excludes tenant incentives, accumulated amortization, and accrued straight-line rent receivable.

(4) Includes deferred financing charges.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating income attributable to Unitholders to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income attributable to Unitholders, and may not be comparable to that used by other entities.

Three months ended September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Operating income attributable to Unitholders (2) $ 28,260 $ 25,357 $ 30,950 Amortization of tenant incentives 7,238 9,352 8,153 Loss (gain) on disposal of investment properties (297 ) - 100 Impairment of investment properties 4,600 8,400 - Reversal of impairment of investment properties - (6,680 ) - Depreciation and amortization 22,260 23,201 21,627 Finance costs - operations 26,154 24,544 24,360 Loss from equity-accounted investments 166 241 518 Property revenue in joint ventures, at Crombie's share 4,119 3,868 3,695 Amortization of tenant incentives in joint ventures, at Crombie's share 81 81 77 Property operating expenses in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (1,249 ) (1,263 ) (1,438 ) General and administrative expenses in joint ventures, at Crombie's share (61 ) (30 ) 12 Taxes - current - 3 - Adjusted EBITDA [1] $ 91,271 $ 87,074 $ 88,054 Trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA [3] $ 355,813 $ 345,578 $ 343,633 Finance costs - operations $ 26,154 $ 24,544 $ 24,360 Finance costs - operations in joint ventures, at Crombie's share 2,238 2,015 1,997 Amortization of deferred financing charges (752 ) (734 ) (720 ) Amortization of deferred financing charges in joint ventures, at Crombie's

share (207 ) (201 ) (206 ) Adjusted interest expense [2] $ 27,433 $ 25,624 $ 25,431 Debt outstanding (see Debt to Gross Fair Value) (1) [4] $ 2,814,842 $ 2,646,338 $ 2,633,648 Interest coverage ratio {[1]/[2]} 3.33x 3.40x 3.46x Debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA {[4]/[3]} 7.91x 7.66x 7.66x



(1) Includes debt held in joint ventures, at Crombie's share.

(2) Operating income attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 were updated from the previously reported figures for a change in presentation of fair value of Unit-based compensation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of management of Crombie about Crombie's future results, performance, achievements, prospects, and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "continue", and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management of Crombie. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, including those discussed in the 2025 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management" and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under "Risks", could cause actual results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and a reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the expectations of management of Crombie will prove to be correct, and Crombie can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Specifically, this document includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements regarding expected timing, cost, and completion of our non-major developments, which may be impacted by the availability of labour and variation in market construction costs, and statements relating to the sustainability and potential long-term growth of our cash flows, which may be impacted by general economic conditions, the ability to attract tenants and our ability to grow our portfolio through acquisitions and development activity.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2026, our portfolio contained 311 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

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