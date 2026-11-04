

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGENF) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $106 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $548 million from $533 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $106 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $548 Mln vs. $533 Mln last year.



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