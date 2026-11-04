

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $698 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $676 million or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.9% to $2.769 billion from $2.115 billion last year.



APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $698 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.769 Bln vs. $2.115 Bln last year.



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