

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $167.368 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $153.930 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $273.390 million from $246.059 million last year.



Texas Pacific Land Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $167.368 Mln. vs. $153.930 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $273.390 Mln vs. $246.059 Mln last year.



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