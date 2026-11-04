

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWS) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $159 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $151 million or $0.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.281 billion from $2.144 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $159 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.281 Bln vs. $2.144 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News