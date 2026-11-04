

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWS) on Wednesday reported higher net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 compared with the same period a year earlier, supported by growth across its major revenue categories.



Net income attributable to News Corporation stockholders increased to $159 million from $112 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share rose to $0.29 from $0.20. Total revenues increased 6 percent to $2.281 billion from $2.144 billion.



Circulation and subscription revenue climbed to $823 million from $782 million, while consumer revenue increased to $556 million from $510 million. Real estate revenue rose to $418 million from $370 million, and advertising revenue edged up to $323 million from $317 million.



Operating expenses increased to $988 million from $941 million.



NWS is currently trading after hours at $32.11, down $1.28 or 3.83 percent on New York Stock Exchange.



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