

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $70 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $1.347 billion from $1.331 billion last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $70 Mln. vs. $161 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.347 Bln vs. $1.331 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.40 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.213 B



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