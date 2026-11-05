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WKN: 926517 | ISIN: CA56501R1064 | Ticker-Symbol: MLU
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 19:01
40,125 Euro
+0,17 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,84040,88504.11.
40,82040,90004.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MANULIFE FINANCIAL
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION40,125+0,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.