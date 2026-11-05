

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 51.7.



That's up from 51.3 in September and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Greater intakes of new work and efforts to expand customer bases had lifted activity levels in October. Despite quickening on the month, the rate of growth remained modest and slower than the average seen in 2026 to date. The amount of new orders placed with Japanese services companies likewise rose at a slightly faster, but still modest, pace. There were mentions of new business development and greater volumes of client enquiries as having supported sales.



The survey also showed that the composite index eased to 52.1 in October from 52.3 in September.



Sector data indicated that a slightly quicker rise in service sector activity was offset by slower growth in manufacturing production. At the composite level, new orders rose at a modest rate that was identical to that seen in September. The upturn in overall sales was supported by another increase in new export business. However, the pace of expansion weakened to a four-month low. Employment across Japan rose at a weaker pace in October, with the rate of job creation slipping to a one-year low.



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