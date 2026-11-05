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WKN: 883121 | ISIN: US7475251036 | Ticker-Symbol: QCI
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 18:37
151,52 Euro
+2,99 % +4,40
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150,96151,1204.11.
150,96151,1204.11.
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 06:06 Uhr
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Reolink Innovation Inc.: Reolink Formally Expands into MEA Market with Debut of Argus MagiCam, Powered by Qualcomm Micro-Power Tech

Reolink Formally Expands into MEA Market with Debut of Argus MagiCam, Powered by Qualcomm Micro-Power Tech

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a global innovator in smart home security, today officially announces its strategic expansion into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. As part of its regional debut, Reolink brings its trusted portfolio of easy-to-use, high-performance security solutions to local households and businesses. Grounded in user-centric technology, Reolink provides robust local storage options and zero mandatory subscription fees, delivering top-tier surveillance with absolute data privacy and zero hidden costs.

Marking this major milestone, Reolink introduces the Argus MagiCam, the first model in its brand-new Power-Efficient Series, combining Qualcomm's low-power architecture with extreme portability.

Key Highlights of the Launch Include:

  • Instant and Flexible Deployment: Designed without drills or mounting hardware, the 108g MagiCam fits in the palm of your hand and features a high-strength magnetic back for effortless "Snap-and-Go" installation. Whether snapped to a fridge or perched on a tabletop, it adapts seamlessly to any environment-making it ideal for homes, RV trips, or outdoor adventures.
  • Up to 9 Months of Battery Life: In a breakthrough partnership with Qualcomm, Reolink integrates an innovative Micro-Power Wi-Fi solution that allows the MagiCam to run for up to 9 months* on just two standard AA lithium batteries. It also supports uninterrupted recording when connected to a 5V/1A power adapter.
  • Secure, Local, and Subscription-Free Ecosystem: Reolink ensures your data belongs to you with local microSD storage up to 256GB. Launching alongside the MagiCam is Reolink's All-in-One Security Kit, featuring the Home Hub Mini and two or four MagiCam units-expandable up to 8 cameras for total property coverage without monthly cloud fees.

The introduction of the Argus MagiCam marks the beginning of Reolink's long-term commitment to delivering energy-conscious, subscription-free, and adaptable security solutions throughout the MEA region.

Regional Rollout Schedule & Availability

The rollout of the Argus MagiCam across the MEA region will follow a phased schedule:

  • Saudi Arabia (KSA):Available now via eXtra for SAR 369.
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE): Scheduled to launch in mid-December 2026, via Amazon.ae, LuLu Hypermarket, and in-store at Sharaf DG for AED 299.

*With 2 AA lithium batteries, based on 5-minute recording per day with all-day standby.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

Website: www.reolink.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reolink-formally-expands-into-mea-market-with-debut-of-argus-magicam-powered-by-qualcomm-micro-power-tech-302930097.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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