

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanon Systems (018880.KS), an automotive thermal management solutions company, on Thursday reported higher operating income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company came in at KRW 143.02 billion compared with net income of KRW 54.67 billion in the previous year.



Operating income increased to KRW 120.61 billion from KRW 95.30 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 2.66 trillion from KRW 2.71 trillion in the previous year.



On Wednesday, Hanon Systems is currently trading 4.01% lesser at KRW 3,355 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News