

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Ecopro Materials Co., Ltd. (450080.KS), which manufactures and distributes industrial batteries, reported on Thursday that its operating loss widened in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net loss came in at KRW 90.90 billion compared with net income of KRW 161.59 billion in the previous year.



Operating loss widened to KRW 28.97 billion from KRW 25.14 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 181.15 billion from KRW 63.15 billion in the previous year.



Ecopro Materials is currently trading 4.85% lesser at KRW 28,450 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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